New York Blood Center says they urgently need donors

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is in urgent need of donors due to an alarming drop in blood donations over the Memorial Day weekend.

The region's blood supply currently stands at a three-day level. That's well below the ideal level of five to seven days.

All blood types are needed.

The center is calling on people to help so the shortage doesn't get worse during the summer.

For more information about how to donate, visit donate.nybc.org/donor .