New York Blood Center says they urgently need donors

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

New York Blood Center puts out urgent call for donations 00:20

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is in urgent need of donors due to an alarming drop in blood donations over the Memorial Day weekend.

The region's blood supply currently stands at a three-day level. That's well below the ideal level of five to seven days.

All blood types are needed.

The center is calling on people to help so the shortage doesn't get worse during the summer.

For more information about how to donate, visit donate.nybc.org/donor .

WIBX 950

Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York. CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hundreds to take part in Out of Darkness Overnight Walk for suicide prevention

NEW YORK -- Hundreds will take part in the Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk on Saturday in the fight against suicide. CBS2's Cindy Hsu will be walking for the first time.On Friday, Hsu spoke with a young man who has taken this emotional journey for years. "I've been doing some longer walks these days in order to get ready. I got some new shoes today I got to start breaking in," Justin Melnick said. Melnick spoke about the 16-mile walk to raise money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, or AFSP. Hundreds will walk through the night until...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Blood Types#Memorial Day Weekend#Charity#The New York Blood Center
worldnewsera.com

New York’s Weed Rush Is Here. They Came to Cash In.

One evening, about a month later, I met C. in Midtown at a residential four-floor walk-up built in 1910. There was a free-standing A.T.M. out front and a banner for a members-only cannabis club. The building itself is home to two cannabis businesses — the club on the ground floor, run by a legacy operator who has been selling cannabis illegally for 15 years, and a “grow house” upstairs. The grow house is where C. gets their cannabis. “My main goal is to have nothing but the New York product,” he said; he wants to support the local industry, from seed to smoke, with cultivators, pickers and rollers from the city, in part because he doesn’t think that users elsewhere around the country appreciate the history of black-market grows in New York. The Sour Diesel strain, for example, is thought to have originated in New York. When it reached Miami, when C. was a teenager, it was the only kind of cannabis he smoked. “I have huge respect for New York growers and huge respect for the game out here. And it’s really an honor to be a part of all this.” Though he wasn’t sure how many places like the Midtown grow house existed in the city, he guessed the number could be in the hundreds. “Just in Chinatown alone, that’s where most of the country gets the old-school Bubba,” he said. “The black market and the underground stretches beyond anybody’s imagination.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Wear Orange Weekend gun control rallies continue in NYC

NEW YORK -- Gun control rallies across the Tri-State Area are marking Wear Orange Weekend.The effort this year comes on the heels of mass shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and a Tops supermarket in Buffalo.Organizers say more than 110 people are killed by guns and more than 200 are wounded daily in the U.S.From Newtown, Connecticut to Summit, New Jersey, towns across the Tri-State are wearing orange this weekend to honor survivors and victims of what they say is a public health crisis, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday. "We heard the gunshots go off and we were told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

4 retired firefighters die of 9/11-related illnesses days apart

NEW YORK -- The New York City firefighting community lost four members last month of 9/11-related illnesses. The retired firefighters all died in a four-day period near the end of May. Their names were Michael Verzi, Robert Reynolds, Vincent Mandala and John McCauley. The FDNY did not detail their ailments, but said they suffered from long-term illnesses that affected many first responders who worked at Ground Zero. The department said 287 members have now died of illnesses related to that work. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
