Bilal and Shaeeda have a date night out in Kansas City in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 29 episode of 90 Day Fiance, but things take an awkward turn. “Marriage is something I’ve wanted since I was 10 years old,” Bilal tells Shaeeda. Bilal wants to find the right person, but there’s something in the back of his mind that says maybe “marriage is not in my cards. Like, the person I’m meant to be with doesn’t exist.”

