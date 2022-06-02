ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navassa, NC

Navassa’s historic Reaves Chapel steeple restored

By Staff Report
coastalreview.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe steeple has been restored and returned to Navassa’s historic Reaves Chapel, a mid-1800s church built by people who were formerly enslaved. Cedar Hill/West Bank Heritage Foundation and Coastal Land Trust officials said Wednesday that returning the steeple to the top of the Civil War-era church is a milestone in the...

coastalreview.org

Comments / 0

Related
newbernnow.com

Tisdale House – Free to New Owner

Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
NEW BERN, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Calabash, NC

Incorporated in 1973, the town of Calabash began as a small fishing village that specialized in a handful of seafood dishes. This fishing town is the seafood capital of the world, boasting over 30 seafood restaurants and Calabash cooking. Developments in the old fishing outpost included homes, condo units, world-class...
CALABASH, NC
whqr.org

The Newsroom: What's killing Wilmington's pedestrians?

On this episode of the Newsroom, guest host Kelly Kenoyer breaks down where in New Hanover County cars tend to hit cyclists and pedestrians — and why this town is more dangerous for those on foot or on pedals than other cities in North Carolina. But there are solutions that could save lives in the future, including an innovative campaign called Vision Zero.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navassa, NC
coastalreview.org

Endangered crocs have new home in Pine Knoll Shores

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is raising two critically endangered Orinoco crocodile hatchlings until they are big enough to be returned to the wilds of their native habitat in Venezuela. The two crocodiles arrived at the aquarium in mid-May and have been kept behind the scenes as...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WITN

Jacksonville economic group to be awarded $1M for development project

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development says it has been awarded $1 million from the SITE Program, a program that supports communities in identifying potential sites for economic development. The money will go toward Project Frontier, a private/public partnership to help construct industrial space on New...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steeple#Heritage Foundation#West Bank#Mid 1800s#The Cedar Hill Plantation#African#Methodist Episcopal#The Coastal Land Trust#Orton Foundation
newheadlines.art

Ocean Isle Beach Fishing Center

Ocean Isle Beach Fishing Center. The ocean isle fish company restaurant and bar is open air, on the water dining at its finest with beautiful views of the intracoastal waterway & ocean isle beach. Boats are kept clean and in good working order and all are equipped with nc state required safety equipment.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Community Seeks Provisions in Honoring the late Dr. Antonia Beatty, Bladen County Schools Assistant Superintendent

Over 40 Bladen County concerned citizens met on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to seek provisions in honoring the late, Dr. Antonia Beatty, Bladen County Schools Superintendent. Items discussed at the meeting were holding the Bladen County Board of Education responsible for following ethical laws and policies and offering mental health services to staff and students by following the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s guidelines. The group also is seeking a scholarship in Dr. Beatty’s name and having the Bladen County Schools District Office named after Dr. Beatty because she was a true champion for Bladen County Schools staff and students.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Heathcare Provider To Pay $2.1M To Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

Asheville --June 3, 2022: Healthkeeperz, Inc. (Healthkeeperz), a behavioral healthcare provider based in Pembroke,. North Carolina, has agreed to settle allegations that it violated the. False Claims Act by billing Medicaid programs for services that were not reimbursable under the applicable North Carolina Medical Clinical Coverage Policy. To settle the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Free dentistry program opens for older New Hanover County adults

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Applications are now open for a dental program for New Hanover County adults ages 55 and older who lack dental insurance and meet other eligibility requirements. The Older Adult Dental Program includes a variety of services including exams, cleanings, fillings, x-rays, extractions, root canals,...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

Crowd at Atlantic Beach BikeFest breaks records this year

MYRTLE BEACH – After two years of being canceled, BikeFest was a success this year with record crowds, making Atlantic Beach city officials optimistic for the event’s future. This year’s BikeFest saw an estimated 10,000 people on Friday and Sunday, and an estimated 20,000 people on Saturday. When...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WITN

CDC says Pitt County now high risk for COVID-19 spread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been a dramatic change in the past week in the CDC’s map showing the community spread of COVID-19. The new map, that came out today, shows Pitt County is now at high risk for community spread of the virus. A week ago it was in the low risk level.
PITT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy