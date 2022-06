EPPING, N.H. — Funny Car points leader Matt Hagan took the No. 1 qualifying position Saturday for Tony Stewart Racing at the NHRA New England Nationals. Hagan's Friday run of 3.878 seconds at 332.51 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat stood up Saturday during the final two sessions for his second straight No. 1 qualifier and third of the season. Steve Torrence was the fastest in Top Fuel, and Dallas Glenn topped the Pro Stock field. Torrence's track-record run of 3.664 at 329.50 from Friday stood by for the four-time defending season champ. Glenn picked up his first No. 1 qualifier of the year and second overall with a 6.543 at 209.33 in a Chevrolet Camaro on Friday.

