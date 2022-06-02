ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Finals Game 1 Betting Preview

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJ, House, and Raheem begin the show by sharing their overall viewpoints on...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ringer

Analyzing Every Angle of Boston’s NBA Finals Game 1 Win

Chris and Seerat debate and analyze every angle of the Boston Celtics’ impressive victory over the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA Finals, including Boston’s defensive game plan against the Warriors’ Big Three, the interesting coaching moves made from both benches, and the probability of the Celtics continuing their magical fourth-quarter shooting streak through the rest of the series. They end their discussion by speculating on the adjustments Golden State will make and sharing their picks for Game 2.
BOSTON, MA
The Ringer

Recapping an Amazing Game 1 and Witnessing the Birth of a Star

After most of the conference finals games were blowouts, Game 1 of the NBA Finals had it all, and Verno and KOC recap the Celtics’ comeback victory (01:01). The guys look at Game 1 from both the Celtics’ and Warriors’ perspectives (09:20). In a game where Jayson Tatum didn’t score, the rest of the Celtics role players stepped up, but can they continue this hot shooting? Or will the rest of the Warriors step up to match their play? Speaking of Tatum, despite his bad shooting night, he found other ways to affect the game, and KOC fully believes we are witnessing his ascension into superstardom (39:35). They last discuss the time when Verno interviewed NBA superfan Jimmy Goldstein and Adam Sandler’s new basketball movie, Hustle (58:52).
NBA
The Ringer

Discussing the Future of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Wos is joined by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski to discuss the Timberwolves future. They start by discussing the new ownership group, what to do with D’Angelo Russell, the Karl-Anthony Towns–Anthony Edwards dynamic, and much more. Host: Wosny Lambre. Guest: Jon Krawczynski. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Additional Production...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#House
The Ringer

Rangers Take a 2-0 Lead

 (00:58) — TIM FROM MASSAPEQUA: A Friend of The Show and die-hard Rangers fan joins the show the discuss the Rangers’ win and how this season has exceeded expectations. (13:32) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ’s live reaction to the Rangers’ Game 2 win over the Lightning.  We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151. Follow JJ on Spotify Live !
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy