NBA Finals Game 1 Betting Preview

After most of the conference finals games were blowouts, Game 1 of the NBA Finals had it all, and Verno and KOC recap the Celtics’ comeback victory (01:01). The guys look at Game 1 from both the Celtics’ and Warriors’ perspectives (09:20). In a game where Jayson Tatum didn’t score, the rest of the Celtics role players stepped up, but can they continue this hot shooting? Or will the rest of the Warriors step up to match their play? Speaking of Tatum, despite his bad shooting night, he found other ways to affect the game, and KOC fully believes we are witnessing his ascension into superstardom (39:35). They last discuss the time when Verno interviewed NBA superfan Jimmy Goldstein and Adam Sandler’s new basketball movie, Hustle (58:52).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO