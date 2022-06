BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – For years, the family of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been left with questions about the night she disappeared, St. Patrick’s day 2018. (credit: CBS) “I know where Rita is, I know it’s just her body we were missing,” her mother Diane Romero said. During that time, they made plea after plea for anyone with information to come forward, but they never lost faith. “Rita will be victorious,” her sister Jessica Reyes-Romero said outside the Boulder County Justice Center in 2021. Almost a year to the day since that statement Reyes returned to that same place outside the courtroom, this time with their...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO