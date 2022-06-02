ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Republic City Councilman Deichman Dies

By Jeff Boggs
933kwto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Republic has announced the death of City Councilman...

933kwto.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Vehicle parking ordinance tabled during MH City Council meeting

Mountain Home City Council faced a few items during the regular monthly meeting held Thursday. Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams says the board heard a second reading of an ordinance regulating unsightly and unsanitary properties in the city and the decision to adopt or not will be made at the next meeting.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
tonyskansascity.com

Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long Links Abortion & U.S. Murder Spike

A Senate hopeful takes his pro-life game to the next level and offers a scathing indictment of American culture. Here's what he has to say . . . “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year. Now we have two, three, four a week in Springfield, Mo., so something has happened to our society and I go back to abortion. When we decided it was okay to murder kids in their mother’s wombs, life has no value to a lot of these folks,” Long said on Wednesday in an interview on 93.9 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County judge receives Women’s Justice Award

Taney County Associate Circuit Judge Tiffany Yarnell received a Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s 2022 Women’s Justice Awards. According to a press release from Yarnell, the award recognizes women across Missouri who have demonstrated leadership, integrity, service, sacrifice and accomplishment in improving the quality of justice, and exemplifying the highest ideals of the legal profession. Honorees encompass various segments of the legal community, including the bar, the bench, public office, business, academia, nonprofits and the state at large.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republic, MO
Government
City
Republic, MO
Local
Missouri Government
News Channel Nebraska

Polk County man catches new Missouri state record walleye

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulates Tim Stillings of Morrisville for catching a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River. Stillings caught the fish May 16 using a trotline. His record breaks the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018. “We...
MORRISVILLE, MO
933kwto.com

City Councilman Says a Mass Shooting Could Happen In Springfield

A Springfield City Councilman says Springfield needs to be prepared to face a possible mass shooting. City Council member Craig Hosmer says it is a mistake to believe that a mass shooting could not happen in Springfield. Hosmer called for city officials to urge action against laws that allow people...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry County deputies actively working leads to locate 3 escapees

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Barry County deputies and U.S. Marshals are actively working on leads after three inmates escaped from the jail on Friday morning. The Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says they receive calls with new leads every hour. Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies ask you not to approach the three men and call 911.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Man from Springfield Awarded SPD’s Highest Civilian Honor

A man from Springfield was celebrated at an event Friday for his heroic actions in saving the lives of officers during a hostage situation last year. Zachary Omans was awarded the Citizen Service Medal from members of the Springfield Police Department and the Leadership Council at their annual awards banquet.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local
KYTV

Pursuit beginning in Harrison, Ark. ends in arrests in Springfield; suspect likely escapee from Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested two people after a police chase across the Arkansas and Missouri state lines. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin were arrested after that chase. Both of them had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole believes one of the two is an escapee from Virginia wanted on murder charges.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson. The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard. Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall....
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Police arrest 1 in shooting outside Aurora, Mo. motel

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound during a fight outside a motel in Aurora. Officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday for a shots fired call at the Aurora Inn Motel. Investigators say a man, 36, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the fight. Police did not release what led up to the fight.
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 60 acts of vandalism in two weeks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Snake leads to thousands losing power near Mountain View

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands in Howell County went without power Saturday morning, discovered to be the work of a snake. At around 10:40 a.m., 1,246 members in the Trask area between Willow Springs and Mountain View had reported losing power. During investigation by power crews, it was discovered a snake had made its way into […]
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ozark (MO)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Ozark, MO?. Located in the County seat of Christian County, Missouri, in United States, Ozark is a beautiful city with numerous attractions, you will be excited to check out. Ozark is a glamorous city with a population of...
OZARK, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

A police chase that covered two states ends in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO. — Authorities in Cherokee County began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended in Jasper County near the chat piles on North Schifferdecker. Joplin Police assisted in the chase and officers found the stolen vehicle, abandoned in J&D Offroad Park. Officials have launched a drone to try and locate the suspect.
KYTV

WATCH: Greene County Sheriff’s Office completes transfer of inmates to new jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Through the night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office transferred its inmates from its downtown facility to a new jail in north Springfield. Patrol cars escorted buses full of inmates with a helicopter providing security from above. Deputies first removed prisoners from trailers around the old jail on North Boonville. They then moved the rest from the permanent lockup. Deputies moved 838 inmates in about eight hours. They reported no issues with the move.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Inmates Moved To The New Greene County Jail

(KTTS News) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has transferred inmates from the old jail in downtown Springfield to the new one near Division and Haseltine Road. Buses full of inmates moved the inmates Friday night, escorted by patrol cars and a helicopter providing cover overhead. KY3 says...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Norwood Minor Involved in Overturn Accident

Ava, MO. – An accident that happened yesterday North of Ava has caused injury to a 16-year-old from Norwood. A 2007 Dodge Nitro, driven by a 16-year-old minor from Norwood Missouri, was travelling Southbound on Missouri Highway 5, 3 miles North of Ava, when they crashed at roughly 4:15 PM. The crash occurred as the driver ran off the roadway, struck a rock-made embankment, and overturned their vehicle.
AVA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy