Republic City Councilman Deichman Dies

Taney County Associate Circuit Judge Tiffany Yarnell received a Missouri Lawyers Weekly’s 2022 Women’s Justice Awards. According to a press release from Yarnell, the award recognizes women across Missouri who have demonstrated leadership, integrity, service, sacrifice and accomplishment in improving the quality of justice, and exemplifying the highest ideals of the legal profession. Honorees encompass various segments of the legal community, including the bar, the bench, public office, business, academia, nonprofits and the state at large.
