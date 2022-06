Jeremiah Beaman is well on his way to becoming one of the top 2024 defensive lineman prospects in the country. Beaman is a product of Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He holds 13 D1 offers, and his recruitment is continuing to grow. Alabama extended an offer to Beaman on May 21, which turned out to be a great moment for him and his family.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO