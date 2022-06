COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association announced its 2022 Academic All-Conference awards Friday. The Buckeyes were well represented with 17 student-athletes on the 117-member list. To be eligible, student-athletes must have achieved at least a career 3.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale after the completion of...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO