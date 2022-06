AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A handful of T-Showers will linger through the Texas Panhandle this morning but clearing skies happen fast and some sun is expected this afternoon. We have a much more robust shortwave trough expected to pass over the Panhandles tonight. Initial isolated T-Storms will develop near I-25 in New Mexico before growing upscale into what is anticipated to be a large complex of T-Storms overnight tonight as the march east.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO