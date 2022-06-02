ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Fairhaven Police Department recover body of deceased person from town waters

By Michael Silvia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 9:40am Thursday morning the Fairhaven Police Department responded to reports of a body floating in the water near the Seaport Inn and...

