ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fykCxsJ00

Two people were shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday, police said.

Racine police described the shooting as a “critical” incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said a juvenile was treated and released and a second person was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee. It was not immediately known if any suspects were in custody.

Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.

The shooting comes the day after a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office. It's the latest in a series of mass shootings in United States including the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine was on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting, the hospital said in a statement. It later lifted the lockdown.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason released a statement saying the “heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop!"

Mason said he was instructing the police department to actively enforce the city's juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend, meaning anyone under 18 must be home by 11 p.m.

Area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots, the Racine Journal Times reported.

Three young men who were playing basketball at Lockwood Park, immediately west of the cemetery, said they heard shots and the fence behind them was repeatedly hit.

Tre Brantley, one of the men, started running to his car the moment he heard shots. He and his brother, Kellyn Foster, both got into their car and ducked down, praying they wouldn’t get hurt.

“This has got to stop,” Brantley said of the gun violence.

The shooting occurred at the interment for Da’Shontay L. King Sr., who was fatally shot by Racine police May 20, King’s sister, Natasha Mullen said.

“We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere,” she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A Racine police officer fatally shot King, 37, during a traffic stop about two weeks ago. Police said they were carrying out a search warrant on a vehicle when King, who they said had a handgun, ran from the car. According to police, King ignored commands to drop the weapon and Officer Zachary B. Brenner shot him.

The Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.

Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.

———

This story has been corrected to show that police say King ignored commands to drop the weapon,

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Racine, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cory Mason
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

681K+
Followers
157K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy