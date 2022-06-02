VIDEO: New Milford schools looking to hire more armed security

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. RC, RL/HL, 30 or 38 Miles - 12-14 avg mph. Meet at 9:15 AM for a 9:30 start from Ledyard's Sawmill Park, 172 Iron St. (Route 214), Ledyard. This is a mellow ride over flat to rolling terrain (with a few hills) through sections of Ledyard, Old Mystic and Preston that features stops at Long Lake, Lake of Isles and Preston Ridge Vineyard. There are a few stops along the way to buy lunch and water. Participants should print a cue sheet or download a map from the link provided. Starting Location: SAWMILL PARK - Directions: After crossing the Thames River on I-95N (easterly) take 1st exit (left lanes) onto Rte. 12; follow for ~ 6.8 miles; turn right onto Rte. 214 (easterly) and follow for ~ 4.5 miles to Sawmill Park on the right. member in order to register.

