New Milford, CT

VIDEO: New Milford schools looking to hire more armed security

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource, talks about how you can save money...

NBC Connecticut

Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Sunday. The following state parks have reached capacity in their parking lots and are now closed:. All of the parks that close on Sunday are expected to reopen on Monday.
HADDAM, CT
GreenwichTime

SEEN: Stratford High School prom 2022

Stratford High School hosted its prom on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven, Conn. Were you SEEN?
City
New Milford, CT
New Milford, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Stonington, CT
outdoors.org

Ledyard, Old Mystic, Preston - 30 or 38 Miles

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. RC, RL/HL, 30 or 38 Miles - 12-14 avg mph. Meet at 9:15 AM for a 9:30 start from Ledyard's Sawmill Park, 172 Iron St. (Route 214), Ledyard. This is a mellow ride over flat to rolling terrain (with a few hills) through sections of Ledyard, Old Mystic and Preston that features stops at Long Lake, Lake of Isles and Preston Ridge Vineyard. There are a few stops along the way to buy lunch and water. Participants should print a cue sheet or download a map from the link provided. Starting Location: SAWMILL PARK - Directions: After crossing the Thames River on I-95N (easterly) take 1st exit (left lanes) onto Rte. 12; follow for ~ 6.8 miles; turn right onto Rte. 214 (easterly) and follow for ~ 4.5 miles to Sawmill Park on the right. member in order to register.
LEDYARD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford farmers markets gear up for new season

MILFORD — Residents will soon have two chances every week to fill up on farm-fresh favorites. The Milford Downtown Farmers Market and the Walnut Beach Farmers Market will each be featuring more than 20 vendors, with the downtown market opening June 11, and the beach market kicking off June 9, according to Market Master Marijo Downs.
MILFORD, CT
#Armed Security
Eyewitness News

Your Eyewitness News and Early Warning Weather

Middletown hosted it’s fourth PrideFest, it’s one of the state’s largest events to support the LGBTQIA2S+ community. TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A 10/10 Weekend To Get Outside! Tracking Rain For Mid- Next Week... Updated: 20 hours ago. TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A 10/10 Weekend To Get Outside! Tracking Rain For Mid-...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Town sign in Deep River vandalized with racist slurs

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Mass shootings across the country are pushing people to take a stand. They want to prevent their town or city from becoming the next site of a tragedy. Updated: 9 hours ago. West Haven Carnival canceled due to...
WestfairOnline

What’s next for Norwalk’s commercial property market?

The state of economic development in Norwalk was the focus of a recent event at the SoNo Collection that was hosted by the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce in association with the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by FLB Law. Eric Bernheim, a managing partner at FLB Law, served...
NORWALK, CT
NewsBreak
Education
NBC Connecticut

Issue at Newington Substation Causes Power Outages

What's being described as an "unspecified issue" at a Newington substation caused hundreds of power outages in town Friday night. Eversource officials said it happened at the Cherry Hill Street substation. At one point, there were as many as 3,000 outages in the area. Now, that number has gone down...
NEWINGTON, CT
whiteplainscnr.com

CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Norwalk schools seeking principal for new SoNo school

NORWALK—With a new South Norwalk elementary school location identified and $76 million allocated for the building’s construction, the city is now searching for a principal to preside over the new school. In a job opening posted Wednesday, Norwalk Public Schools is seeking a principal for the South Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
ctbites.com

Brian Lewis Opens Second Location of The Cottage in Greenwich

Brian Lewis officially has two pair. It’s generally a foldable poker hand, but when it comes to his successful restaurants OKO and The Cottage, that’s a very good thing for the rest of us. The opening of a second location of The Cottage gives Lewis his fourth. OKO...
GREENWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash Involving a Pedestrian Closes I-84 East in Danbury

A crash involving a pedestrian has closed part of Interstate 84 east in Danbury on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 4 and 5. Authorities have not released details on the extent of any injuries. It's unclear when the highway will reopen.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Crews respond to house fire in North Branford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency officials are responding to a fire on 1806 Middletown Avenue in North Branford. According to the North Branford Police, the home is under construction and one of the floors inside the home fell. Police say no injuries were reported, and the occupants made it out...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT

