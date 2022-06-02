ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Communications director discusses road to Ohio's sports betting

By Spectrum News Staff
mynews13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal sports gaming will begin in Ohio on Jan. 1 with the Ohio Casino...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
mynews13.com

DeSantis vetoes funding for Ocoee Massacre documentary

ORLANDO, Fla. — Funding totaling $1 million for a documentary about the Ocoee Massacre was among Gov. Ron DeSantis’ vetoes of $3.1 billion in spending from the Florida state budget. What You Need To Know. Funding for Ocoee Massacre documentary among Gov. Ron DeSantis’ budget veto list.
OCOEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Roadmap#Casino#House#The Ohio General Assembly#Occc#Spectrum News 1
mynews13.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to update manatee habitat designation after more than 40 years

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After more than a decade of petitioning, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has legally agreed to make a notable change concerning manatees. A seven-page settlement agreement related to a lawsuit by the Save the Manatee Club and others issued Wednesday states that by Sept. 12, 2024, FWS needs to submit “a proposed revision of the critical habitat for the Florida manatee.”
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Summer Theme Park Guide

We’re now in the summer season. People are planning or getting ready to take their summer vacations or staycations, and Central Florida is always top destination. That means it’s a busy time at the theme parks. Digital journalist Ashley Carter and entertainment reporter Allison Walker discuss navigating the parks in the summer — what to know before you go, and how to make the most of your day. They also share tips, tricks and information about some of the special events going on during the summer.
TRAVEL
mynews13.com

McConaughey-narrated Texas wildlife film debuts Friday

TEXAS — If you’re headed to the movies this weekend and looking for something other than “Top Gun” or superhero fare that the whole family can enjoy, this might be the thing for you. “Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story” opens in Texas theaters...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy