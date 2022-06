On Sunday May 22, 2022 an American flag and flag pole was taken from the roadside of Highway 41A in front of Hall Furniture in Winchester. The Winchester Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the individual involved in the theft. If you can identify the individual or may have any information, please contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO (4636).

WINCHESTER, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO