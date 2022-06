FRANKLIN — Franklin, a city with a population of 8,741 in Merrimack County, New Hampshire, is situated at the connection of the Pemigewasset and Winnipesaukee Rives that eventually turn into the Merrimack River. New Hampshire has 13 cities, of which Franklin is the smallest. The town was settled by the Anglo-European colonists in 1764 and was originally referred to as "Pemigewasset Village" it was taken from a portion of Salisbury, Andover, Sanbornton, and Northfield. The name "Franklin" was chosen in 1820 to honor founding father Benjamin Franklin.

FRANKLIN, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO