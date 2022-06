Kadri is expected to miss at least the remainder of the series against the Oilers, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said post-game. Bednar was heavily critical of the hit. “He’ll be out through this series at least, if not longer,” he said. “The hit is the most dangerous hit in hockey, from behind, eight feet off the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO