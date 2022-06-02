ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Nike co-founder Phil Knight joined a $2 billion bid to purchase Portland Trail Blazers and NBA fans were floored

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edZ8s_0fyjJfTx00

As the co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight built his career around the world of sports. Nike is ubiquitous. Chances are, you’ve probably worn their shoes or a hoodie or something similar. Knight also built his vast wealth around sports—thanks to his work with Nike, he has a reported $47.2 billion net worth, per Forbes.

With all that money, it’s his next really ambitious endeavor that is already sending massive shockwaves around the sports world.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Smolinisky have submitted a $2 billion written offer to become co-owners of the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s worth noting that the purchase would tie for the third-most-expensive purchase of an NBA franchise in the league’s history.

It would not only be Knight’s first stake in the ownership of a professional American sports team; it might even help keep the Blazers in Portland.

Knight, of course, was born and raised in Portland. He continues to live in the area and Nike maintains its headquarters in nearby Beaverton, Oregon.

Once news of the potential deal broke, NBA fans and analysts from all over were taken aback that the sports apparel mogul was making a foray into team ownership.

NBA Twitter reacts to Knight's offer

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Edwards has Sixers legend Allen Iverson in all-time starting lineup

Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson obviously made a huge impact on the league during his 14 seasons in the NBA and it has been long-lasting even in today’s era. Iverson, a 4-time scoring champ and 2001 MVP, dazzled on the offensive end of the floor on a nightly basis. He averaged 27.6 points per game during his time with the Sixers and he led the league in scoring four times all while throwing the team on his back every night and leading them to wins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everyone, including Marcus Smart, was shocked at how Celtics chose to guard Stephen Curry in Game 1

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had an absolutely outstanding start in the first quarter of the NBA Finals against the Celtics. Curry had 21 points in the first quarter, hitting six 3-pointers, which is the most ever recorded in a quarter for the NBA Finals. It was as much as you could ask for if you are a fan of Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Phil Knight
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trail Blazers are hosting solo workout with Bennedict Mathurin

Projected lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin will reportedly work out with the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, according to team reporter Casey Holdahl. Mathurin, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one steal in 37 games last season. His 655 points scored this season ranked ninth-most in program history as he shot 45% from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoes#Forbes#Espn#Los Angeles#American#Wojespn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night from the Chase Center. The Celtics were able to steal game one on the road after a 120-108 win and will look to take a 2-0 lead before heading back to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Warriors will look for Steph Curry to lead them to victory tonight and even up the series at home.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Celtics and Warriors wore 'End Gun Violence' shirts before Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Celtics and Warriors might be heated competitors during these NBA Finals, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want the same things away from basketball. As the United States continues to contend with a rash of mass shootings, Boston and Golden State decided to send a joint action message before Game 2 of the Finals. It didn’t come in the form of a powerful, poignant speech — as welcome as that always is. It was a lot simpler than that and just as effective in messaging.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

High school coach said Jabari Smith Jr. would love to be drafted by the Thunder, per The Oklahoman

In his latest piece, The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto was able to speak to some people within Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr.’s circle. Smith Jr. is projected to go first overall to the Orlando Magic in most mock drafts, so the Oklahoma City Thunder likely won’t get a shot to take him. But his high school coach Jon-Michael Nickerson revealed that Smith Jr. told him he would love to be drafted by the Thunder if given the chance.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eddie House, Brian Scalabrine think Draymond Green, Dubs comments a cover for stinging loss

The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors handily in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals despite their All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum having an off night on the offensive end of the floor, going 3-of-17 from the field. That happened in large part because of the team’s other key players stepping up and hitting the open shots closed off to Tatum by the Dubs defense.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy