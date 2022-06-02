How Avalanche fans singing ‘All the Small Things’ in the third period came about

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. Are you confused as to why Colorado Avalanche fans sing a popular song from the late 1990s during games? We’re here to help.

First, it was the St. Louis Blues and “Gloria”. Now it’s the Colorado Avalanche and… “All the Small Things” by Blink-182?

As the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on through the Conference Finals, you may have noticed a familiar late 1990s and early 2000s song being sung by Avalanche fans during home games. It’s now become a tradition for Avalanche fans to sing “All the Small Things” during the third period, a celebration song for when Colorado is comfortably ahead in games.

But how did this fun tradition start? Let’s take a look!

Why did the "All the Small Things" tradition begin?

It dates back to 2019 when in-house Avalanche DJ Craig Turney — known as DJ Triple T — was looking for a way to engage fans during games. Turney played the song during a stoppage one game and fans loved it so much that the Avalanche game presentation team looked for a way to incorporate it into a big moment.

That moment? During the third period when the Avalanche held a comfortable lead or just during a stoppage for fun!

Why "All the Small Things" of all songs?

Because Turney heard the song on a throwback station one day in his car and really clicked with it!

“What a song right?” Turney said to Sasha Kandrach of ColoradoAvalanche.com. “You don’t even have to like rock, that song is just one of those feel-good universal tunes that you can’t help but sing along to.”

How popular has this tradition gotten?

Pretty popular! Mark Hoppus — bassist and co-lead vocalist of Blink-182 — approved of the Avalanche fans tradition on Twitter.

And not only that, Avalanche players have been getting in on the fun too, from Nicolas Aube-Kubel singing along to the song while on the bench.

To captain Gabriel Landeskog stating that the song has become a team anthem now.

“Post-COVID it’s been electric and especially this season has been awesome,” Landeskog said. “It’s been louder than ever. It seems like they finish the entire song almost if they can. I’ve been noticing that even in the playoffs, a lot of other teams have been picking up the same thing and have been playing popular songs and letting the crowd finish it.

“If you’re on the ice and you’re playing, you’re not necessarily thinking about it. But if you’re on the bench and you’ve got some time to sit there, you notice it. That’s kind of our song now. It’s pretty electric when they do it.”

What a cool tradition!