As an old-town resident with keen interest in our ski mountain, I’ve been following the proposed Mountain Upgrade Plan (MUP) for Park City Mountain. The Eagle Lift and Silverlode Lift are planned for changes by VrCPC Holdings (Vail) to be completed for the 2022/2023 season. The MUP seems to be moving quickly toward approval. The information is voluminous and challenging to follow. Some concerned citizens have mounted a thought-provoking appeal to the Administrative Approval of this project. Numerous potential consequences need to be addressed. Hopefully, our Planning Commission will have an opportunity to examine the MUP. This will be decided at the June 8th hearing.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO