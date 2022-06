Highland Park's The Lot joins the Community with Taste of Highland Park June 24-25 **No compensation was received for this post. All opinions are 100% my own. Food festivals and live music are truly the hallmarks of summer here in the Chicago suburbs. The Lot in Highland Park, a new alfresco dining location at the corner of Central and St. Johns, promises to provide quite the festive community venue for summer events. Additionally, The Lot is set to be a dynamic outdoor event location with events set through December.

