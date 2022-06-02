ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Groenewegen keys up for Tour de France sprints at Dauphiné

By Kirsten Frattini
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Dylan Groenewegen will begin his final preparations for the Tour de France at the Critérium du Dauphiné that starts on Sunday in La Voulte-sur-Rhône, France. The Dutch sprinter will form part of the BikeExchange-Jayco team hunting stage wins at the eight-day race where they collectively hope to gain momentum ahead of the French Grand Tour in July.

“After a small break I was very happy to take two victories in May and now I’m ready for the final preparation block before the Tour de France and that continues at Dauphine,” Groenewegen said.

"It’s a race I like, it’s a hard race and I think we will have some good opportunities to try for a victory. There’s a couple of stages which look like they can be sprint finishes and it would be nice to get another win to keep the momentum as we get closer to the Tour de France.”

Read More

Groenewegen delivers winning start for new team BikeExchange-Jayco

Sprint clashes, comebacks and transfers - The fast men to watch in 2022

Dylan Groenewegen to fight for Tour de France sprints with BikeExchange-Jayco

Groenewegen has won four stages at the Tour de France between 2017 and 2019 but did not compete in the event when he was contracted under Jumbo-Visma in 2020.

He was banned for nine months for sparking Fabio Jakobsen’s high-speed crash at the 2020 Tour de Pologne and only returned to racing at the Giro d’Italia in May of 2021, but he did not race the Tour de France last season either.

He had already been assured that he would race the 2022 Tour de France and fight for sprint victories after his move from Jumbo-Visma to Team BikeExchange-Jayco at the start of this season.

Groenewegen has had a strong early-season campaign with two wins at Saudi Tour, a win at Tour de Hongrie and again at Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic.

BikeExchange-Jayco will send a team to Critérium du Dauphiné held from June 5-12 that also includes Luke Durbridge, Alex Edmondson, and Amund Grøndahl Jansen to support Groenewegen in the sprints, while  Nick Schultz, Tsgabu Grmay and Kevin Colleoni will focus on the hillier stages.

“The goal for us at Dauphiné is to go for stage wins. We have Dylan who is in good shape, he had some wins in May and he is ready to try to take a stage win at Dauphiné. It will be a high level of competition as always at this race and with the parcours, there looks to be a few stages that could finish in bunch sprints, so we will be ready for those,” said the team’s director Tristan Hoffman.

“For the hillier stages we have young Colleoni, so he will have a go and see what he can do on those hard stages and look if he can place himself high up on the GC.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Trampoline European Championships: Great Britain win four medals

Great Britain won four medals - including two golds - on the third day of the Trampoline European Championships in Rimini. The men's tumbling and women's double-mini trampoline (DMT) teams claimed top prize within minutes of each other. There was more success as the women's tumbling team won silver after...
SPORTS
BBC

Isle of Man TT: Peter Hickman secures Superbike TT race win

Peter Hickman secured a sixth Isle of Man TT win with a dominant start-to-finish success in Saturday's six-lap Superbike race. The Lincolnshire rider won by 39 seconds from Dean Harrison as the international road racing event returned for the first time since 2019. Michael Dunlop finished third, with Ian Hutchinson...
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

World Supersport Rider Has 3 Toes Amputated After Estoril Crash

MV Agusta rider Niki Tuuli showed great promise at the beginning of the 2022 Supersport World Championship (WSSP). The Finnish racer secured a sixth and fifth place at the Aragon round and followed up that solid performance with a sixth and seventh-place finish at the two Dutch races. Going into the Estoril round on May 22, 2022, Tuuli held the fifth spot in the rider’s championship standings with 40 points.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Isle of Man TT: Olivier Lavorel dies after TT sidecar race crash

A French competitor has died following a crash during the first sidecar race at the 2022 Isle of Man TT races. Passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, was involved in an incident at Ago's Leap during the opening lap of the race. Driver Cesar Chanel remains in a critical condition and has...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Groenewegen
Person
Luke Durbridge
Person
Tsgabu Grmay
Person
Tristan Hoffman
Person
Nick Schultz
BBC

Isle of Man TT: Peter Hickman ends qualifying week with fastest lap

Peter Hickman has ended a week of qualifying for the Isle of Man TT with the fastest lap speed in the feature Superbike class. The Lincolnshire rider was consistently quick throughout the six practice sessions and his lap of 133.22mph on Thursday proved to be the best. Hickman also topped...
MOTORSPORTS
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
11K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy