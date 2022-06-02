Sacred Steel Maestro DaSahwn Hickman Uncovers the Depths of Pedal Steel With New Album Produced By Charlie Hunter
One of today's foremost Sacred Steel players DaShawn Hickman channels the blues-gospel traditions of the Pentecostal-Holiness churches of the 1930s on his debut album, Drums, Roots & Steel, released today (June 2) by Little Village Foundation. Produced by guitar-phenom Charlie Hunter, Hickman draws a through-line to Southern black church music dating...www.gratefulweb.com
Comments / 0