From left, Los Alamos County Council Chair Randall Ryti, Council Vice Chair Denise Derkacs and Community Services Senior Management Analyst Katherine Hudspeth celebrate the dedication of the newest public artwork at the Pinon Splash Pad Thursday afternoon in White Rock. The artwork, created by New Mexico Artist Carrie Quade, is titled, Pinon Park Maze. Hudspeth explained that there are three ‘starts’ to the maze and people can trace their fingers through the puzzle that expands across a wall. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.

WHITE ROCK, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO