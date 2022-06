In 2019 – in an attempt to reverse the state's then-declining population – Vermont was paying people to move there, awarding up to $10,000 as part of a grant program aimed at would-be remote employees of out-of-state companies. Over the last two years, the state has experienced an influx of newcomers relocating there for reasons beyond just a cash incentive (though those grants were still available until recently). In fact, a report this year by a moving company ranked Vermont as the U.S. state with the highest inbound move rate in 2021.

