Missing – Blonde Yorkie

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Lookouts were swept in a chippy doubleheader with the Rocket City Trash Pandas Saturday. Benches cleared in a sixth inning shouting match after pitcher Coleman Crow struck out Lookouts’ Francisco Urbaez to end the inning. Chattanooga led the game until that sixth...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 people were left with non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Chattanooga late Saturday night, Chattanooga Police say. A spokesman tells us the incident happened "in the area of Fort Street." Fort Street is located between the Chattanooga Convention Center and Finley Stadium. It's a...
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Saturday, June 4th 10:00 p.m.) The South Pittsburg community held a vigil at the high school there for the current and past students killed in a single car crash. Family, friends, and school staff came together to comfort each other other in their shared sorrow.
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from May 30-June 5. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
For the first time in three years the traditional Pops on the River Independence Day celebration returns to Coolidge Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022. This popular community event will feature a FREE outdoor performance by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Orchestra (CSO) at 8 pm. Music begins at 5:30 pm with an opening performance by Chattanooga’s favorite party band Love, Peace & Happiness. A spectacular fireworks finale over the Tennessee River will bring this event to a colorful conclusion following the CSO’s performance.
LAFAYETTE/RINNGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – For years, law enforcement in north Georgia have shown some good-natured, bad blood. The Sheriff’s Offices in neighboring Walker and Catoosa Counties have squared off in an annual Battle of the Badges. They see which community can donate the most to Blood Assurance. Summer...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The First Cumberland Pool has been a staple of the community here for more than 60 years. As the dog days of summer approach, the staff is concerned that hours at the pool could be reduced if they can’t find more lifeguards. The pool has...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tony McInnis is the founder and owner of a very popular Chattanooga donut shop. Tasty Donuts. Tony’s a Louisiana native. He knows a good donut. In fact, all of the donuts come from his own recipes. So, asking Tony what his favorite donut is……is, well,...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — After a two-year hiatus, Riverbend finally returned to downtown Chattanooga. The festivities began early when Hollywood icon Leslie Jordan was welcomed home as the festival’s honorary host. “I’m so honored and I want to thank each and every one of you for this,” Jordan said....
(Above) A view of the Inn’s wing and wrap-around porch, circa 1890. Photos Courtesy of Chattanooga Public Library and Picnooga/Chattanooga Historical Society. I know that many “Gilded Age” hotels used to sit atop Lookout Mountain but are no longer there. Is it true that there was once a luxury hotel at the top of the Incline Railway? What’s the story there?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Over the past 25 years, Mitch Patel has built one of the nation’s fastest-growing, family-owned hotel chains with more than 40 hotels open across the country, including 18 properties in Hamilton and Bradley counties. As the travel industry rebounds from the pandemic, Patel is...
FALL CREEK FALLS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dunlap Fire Department members helped with the rescue of a juvenile who jumped from the top of a waterfall. It happened at Fall Creek Falls State Park. Officials say the juvenile jumped (or dove) from the top of Caney Creek Falls into a...
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — All lanes of Apison Pike are now back open after a crash shut down part of the roadway Friday night. A photo from the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department shows the back half of the vehicle ended up on top of the concrete divider. Crews responded around...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Owners of the Chattanooga music venue The Signal got a letter of reprimand by the Chattanooga Beer Board Thursday morning after owners denied access to 2 armed SROs at East Hamilton High School's prom. Two off-duty deputies were asked to leave their firearms outside or not...
This story was updated Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7:45 PM with more information. Shielded from the midday sun under a canopy of trees, Jonathan Wilbur sat across the street from the homeless camp where he had lived for two months, watching heavy equipment moving huge piles of trash away from the property.
Officials from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have identified the 20-year-old man who drowned while swimming at Lake Lanier over Memorial Day Weekend. Jose Camarillo of Stone Mountain was recovered by Hall County Fire and Rescue, said department spokesman Mark McKinnon. Game wardens reportedly located Camarillo’s body near the...
The Chattanooga Lookouts scored eight runs after the sixth inning in their 10-1 win over the First Place Rocket City Trash Pandas. Along with their strong offensive showing later in the game the Lookouts pitching staff delivered a dominant performance. Led by starting pitcher Brandon Williamson, the Lookouts only allowed...
