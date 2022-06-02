ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wesley Chapel, FL

KRATE Balls Of Fire, It Officially Opens Saturday!

By John Cotey
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KRATE Container Park at The Grove has opened in bits and pieces over the past few months, but this Saturday, June 4, the park will finally celebrate its Grand Opening. More than 70 percent of the 94 repurposed shipping containers will be “officially” open for business — although many have...

neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The $8 Bakery-Section Find I Always Buy for Summer BBQs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For years, I’ve hosted a barbecue on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. The weather in New York, where I live, is a crapshoot that time of year. Will it be 80 degrees and sunny, 55 degrees and rainy, or something in between? Your guess is as good as the weathercaster’s. No matter what the sky has in store for that day, though, one thing is for certain: There will be ice cream sandwiches for dessert. But not just any ice cream sandwiches. No, these are true crowd-pleasers that call for one very special bakery-section find from BJ’s Wholesale. I’m talking about their massive chocolate chunk cookies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cuisine Noir Magazine

In My Fillings Tempts With Made-to-Order Cupcakes

Pictured: Charlise Johnson | Photo credit:Ellen Kay Photography. Charlise Johnson is the chef and owner of In My Fillings cupcake shop in Suwanee, Georgia. Her unique business model offers customers an opportunity to make their own cupcakes by combining different base cakes, icings and toppings. She opened her first, what she calls “Chipotle for cupcakes," style location during the pandemic in November 2020 and aspires to open locations across the country. A competitive baker, Johnson has been featured on Food Network, Bravo and VH1.
SUWANEE, GA
Eater

The Couple Behind Baker & Banker Is Back to Usher This Marina Restaurant Into a New Era

It’s been almost six years since wife-and-husband duo Lori Baker and Jeffrey Banker announced the closure of their eponymous Lower Pac Heights brasserie Baker & Banker, where they earned a reputation for offering sophisticated cooking and creative desserts. Now they’re back — to help co-owner and chef Aaron Toensing give Marina restaurant Maybeck’s a suave new look and menu debuting Thursday, June 30. Toensing first opened the restaurant with a previous business partner in 2015, but took the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine both the space and food, ultimately recruiting his longtime friends Baker and Banker to transform the neighborhood spot into more of a culinary destination. “The whole idea is that it’s more thoughtful,” Baker says. “I feel that it’s harder and harder to find thoughtfulness at an affordable price.”
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Wesley Chapel, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Business
hunker.com

Sam's Club Is Hosting a Massive Free Sample Event

Who doesn't love free samples? There's really no better way to liven up a grocery store outing than with yummy morsels for your taste-testing pleasure. Plus, it's a great way to check out new eats without the commitment. Sam's Club understands the magic of free samples all too well, having revived its sampling program, Taste & Tips, a year ago after a 14-month-long hiatus due to COVID safety protocols.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food Beast

Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels and Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam Highlight Van Leeuwen's Newest Flavors at Walmart

Summer's right at our doorstep, so let the warm vibes in and serve it up some decadent and unique ice cream flavors from Van Leeuwen's latest offerings exclusively sold at Walmart. The exclusive lineup includes brand new flavors including Grey Poupon with Salted Pretzels, Campfire S’mores, Summer Peach Crisp, Honey...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy