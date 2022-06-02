KRATE Balls Of Fire, It Officially Opens Saturday!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For years, I’ve hosted a barbecue on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. The weather in New York, where I live, is a crapshoot that time of year. Will it be 80 degrees and sunny, 55 degrees and rainy, or something in between? Your guess is as good as the weathercaster’s. No matter what the sky has in store for that day, though, one thing is for certain: There will be ice cream sandwiches for dessert. But not just any ice cream sandwiches. No, these are true crowd-pleasers that call for one very special bakery-section find from BJ’s Wholesale. I’m talking about their massive chocolate chunk cookies.

