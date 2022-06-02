ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Mo. pastor accused of shooting man who was allegedly having an affair with his wife

 3 days ago
OZARK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old pastor stands accused of fatally shooting a 57-year-old man who was allegedly having an affair with his wife.

According to a news release from the Ozark Police Department, on May 28 at approximately 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Church Street to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities reportedly found Joe Newburn in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, KY3-TV reports investigators learned Matthew Dedmon saw his wife with Newburn in a restaurant, confronted Newburn about their affair, and fatally shot him three times. Newburn reportedly succumbed to his injuries at a Springfield hospital.

On May 29, police announced they had arrested and charged Dedmon with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains held in the Christian County Detention Center without bond.

According to KY3, Dedmon told investigators he was a pastor at Heritage Baptist Church in Rogersville.

