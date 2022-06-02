Northside Business Briefs: June 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One organization is doing its part to help curb gun violence in the region. The group "MAD DADS" spent their Saturday in the Hill District recruiting new members and helping spread their message. They had conversations over a cookout with burgers, games, and more. "What we're trying to let them know, first of all, is that there are people that care about them and we're trying to bring more people into our organization, the more people we have, the more places we can be, the more things that we can do," said Leonard Carter. "We're trying to be more visible so we have opportunities to meet more people."The group is also recruiting in neighborhoods like Wilkinsburg, East Hills, and Homewood. Earlier this year, we highlighted MAD DADS on KD Sunday Spotlight and the work they're doing. You also can learn more about their efforts and sign up on the MAD DADS website at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO