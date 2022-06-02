ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Northside Business Briefs: June 2022

By NSC Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStay up-to-date on what’s coming, going, and changing in the Northside business community with The Northside Chronicle’s monthly Northside Business Briefs. This month’s briefs feature Gecko Robotics, Gus and Yia Yia’s, The Garden Café, and California Coffee Bar. Photo: Karis Bowman will officially take...

CBS News

South Hills Village Subway hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Subway at the South Hills Village mall was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at the Subway in Bethel Park after an inspection Wednesday found several medium- and low-risk violations. According to the report, Inspectors found fruit flies...
CBS Pittsburgh

Hundreds responsibly recycle items at PRC hard-to-recycle event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds of people were able to get some late spring cleaning done on Saturday. The Pennsylvania Resources Council hosted its first of several "hard to recycle" events. Items such as old TVs, cell phones, microwaves, DVD players, glass bottles, and others were dropped off at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. The PRC said it's events like this one that help to make sure those items don't end up in a landfill. "By coming here today, folks are able to know that their materials are properly and safely broken down, recycled, and even reused, if possible," said Joshua Schuneman, the collections event manager.For those who were unable to attend Saturday's event, three more are coming up this summer and fall. July 23 at Quaker Valley High SchoolJuly 30 at Next Tier Connect in MonroevilleOctober 1 at Settlers Cabin ParkYou can register for these events and learn more details by heading to the PRC website at this link.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike to close this weekend

BUTLER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is asking motorists to avoid traveling between the Butler Valley Interchange and the Cranberry Interchange for parts of the weekend. The roads will be closed from Exit 79 at the Butler Valley Interchange to Exit 28 of the Cranberry Interchange. Closures will...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from McCandless, West Deer

Vacation Bible School is coming to Ascension Lutheran Church, 8225 Peebles Road. Classes will take place from July 11-14 from from 5:45-8:15 p.m. More information is available from Emily Marcellus, VBS director at 412-364-4463 or vbs@ascensionpgh.com. Students can register on: https://ascensionpgh.com. West Deer. Highpointe at Rebecca will host a free...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

The north side of Penn Avenue, between 15th Street and the base of the 16th Street Bridge in the Strip District, is a construction zone, with a chain link fence blocking the sidewalk and yellow caution tape encircling an abandoned shopping cart at the east end of the block. Just past multiple orange traffic cones sits the identity-obscuring, small glass block facade of the Real Luck Cafe, commonly known as Lucky’s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITN

Greenville-based bank being bought by Pittsburgh bank

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A bank with two branches in Greenville will get a more significant footprint in Eastern Carolina thanks to it buying a Greenville-based bank. F.N.B. Corporation announced this morning that it is merging with Union Bank in a $117 million stock deal. Union Bank has 15 branches...
GREENVILLE, NC
butlerradio.com

Wingfest Returns To Beacon

Hundreds of chicken wing lovers will be flocking to Renfrew this weekend for an annual competition. Wingfest is happening this Sunday at the Beacon Hotel. The annual event brings a variety of restaurants, bars, and sauce makers together as they compete for the crown in three different categories—most creative, hottest, and best overall.
RENFREW, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'MAD DADS' Aim to decrease gun violence in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One organization is doing its part to help curb gun violence in the region. The group "MAD DADS" spent their Saturday in the Hill District recruiting new members and helping spread their message. They had conversations over a cookout with burgers, games, and more. "What we're trying to let them know, first of all, is that there are people that care about them and we're trying to bring more people into our organization, the more people we have, the more places we can be, the more things that we can do," said Leonard Carter. "We're trying to be more visible so we have opportunities to meet more people."The group is also recruiting in neighborhoods like Wilkinsburg, East Hills, and Homewood. Earlier this year, we highlighted MAD DADS on KD Sunday Spotlight and the work they're doing. You also can learn more about their efforts and sign up on the MAD DADS website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 3-5

The SHU Dance Academy will present end-of-semester recitals this weekend in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. The schedule includes a showcase of solos, duets and trios, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Formal Dancers Division performances, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Young Dancers Division performances, 3 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Image of Markez Anger featured on 'wanted' billboards across Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals have a "wanted" sign on several billboards in Pittsburgh for a man charged in a deadly shooting. They hope it will help law enforcement find 23-year-old Markez Anger, who police said is responsible for the shooting death of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas last weekend. Thomas was killed in a drive-by shooting while inside a vehicle with his mother. Police said they were not the intended targets.Police have already arrested Londell Falconer, who drove the car used in the drive-by shooting, police said. Anger is charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and firearms offenses. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked country's 4th cloudiest city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is one of the cloudiest cities in the country, according to a new ranking.Polaris and the Weather Channel ranked Pittsburgh fourth on the list after Youngstown, Detroit and Syracuse. The data pulled by the Weather Channel comes from over 600 cities and nearly 22,000 data points, Polaris said. The data crunches daily records from sunrise to sunset over a three-year period. According to KDKA meteorologists, in the first 100 days of 2022, Pittsburgh saw only four sunny days while 46 were partly cloudy and 48 were mostly cloudy. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh and America's longest-running stage act, the Tamburitzans kick off 85th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's own "Tamburitzans," America's longest-running stage act, kicked off their 85th-anniversary celebration this weekend. The gala fundraiser at the Lemont Restaurant on Saturday helped raise money for scholarships in the group. The Tamburtizans are dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritages through live performances.
PITTSBURGH, PA

