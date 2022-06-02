250-mile canoe trip from Portsmouth to Louisville to launch the Ohio River Way

Related
Body of 9-year-old Kentucky boy found in Ohio River
It wasn't clear why the boy left the home.
Along the (Ohio River) Way
The team making the inaugural Ohio River Way trip from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville, made a stop in Maysville on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting
visitfairfieldcounty.org
9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio
If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
Blenko reveal new pieces for West Virginia’s 159th birthday
As West Virginia's 159th birthday approaches, the Blenko Glass Company, a glassware manufacturer in Milton, has unveiled their own means of celebrating the occasion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
Hundreds rally at Fountain Square demanding gun restrictions, opposing Ohio legislation
Hundreds of people gathered at Fountain Square on Saturday calling for gun restrictions in the wake of multiple mass shootings that have taken place in the United States in the past few weeks. Following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, at least eight mass shootings took...
The Coolest Hidden Bars you must visit in Ohio
You never know what you'll find hiding behind these nondescript mysterious entryways. Speakeasies are a great way to inject a little something different into your nightlife routine.
huntingtonquarterly.com
The Great Hot Dog Debate
The argument has raged for years. Finally, we tackle the most controversial topic in Huntington’s history — which local hot dog reigns supreme. For decades Huntington residents have argued over which local hot dog is the best. There are loyal customers in each of the five camps — Frostop, Hillbilly, Midway, Sam’s and Stewart’s — and their opinions are as divided as Huntington’s streets and avenues. For 33 years, this magazine has avoided the highly controversial topic. After all, how do you settle a dispute over such a subjective matter?
Portsmouth goes nuts for Donut Distillery
PORTSMOUTH—Scioto County area residents came to celebrate National Doughnut Day in style as The Donut Distillery opened its doors to the public for the first time. Mike Scott, co-owner of the Donut Distillery, was pleased to see plenty of hungry patrons in line for fresh donuts that morning. Taking a quick break from the fryer, he explained that his road to the Donut Distillery didn’t come without a bump or two along the way.
RELATED PEOPLE
The richest person in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky. More than 323,152 people live in Lexington, but none has more money than Tamara Gustavson. The median household income in the city is $58,356, and the median property value in Lexington is $211,400. However, Tamara Gustavson won't know about these numbers.
Daily Advocate
Horrific 1930 Ohio Penitentiary fire killed a war veteran
The Greenville Democrat said James J. (J.J.) Webster looked too dignified to be a criminal. “Rather did he appear as a bank clerk,” the paper said. Tall and dark, Webster wore spectacles and a brown business suit at his trial. The prosecution named him leader of a gang that robbed the Hollansburg Bank on July 11, 1923.
Kentucky residents say ‘not in my backyard’ to proposed crematorium
Some residents in Flatwoods are saying “not in my backyard” to a proposed crematorium in a residential area.
The Recorddelta
Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensaries in Charleston, Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston - both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 - Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lease agreement approved for horse track and gaming emporium
During a special meeting on Friday, by a 3 to 1 vote, the Boyd County Fiscal Court decided to lease the old Sears building near Camp Landing Entertainment District to the company "Revolutionary Racing Kentucky."
WTAP
Locals get a Taste of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg was back Saturday night after a two year hiatus due to Covid. People swarmed downtown, sipping on beers and good food. Live music filled the air and people happily soaked in the atmosphere, chatting with friends and family. It’s a tradition for...
Portsmouth Times
Is life better now than back then?
The Great Outdoors always played a role in my growing up in that little Ohio River village on the Kentucky shore, across from the western end of Portsmouth. The river, which lay about 100 yards from our doorstep (and at least once over the doorstep to seep onto the front room floor) was our main source of recreation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Severely underweight dog recovers, gets adopted by loving family from Kentucky
CINCINNATI — A dog who came to a Cincinnati animal shelter severely underweight has recovered and has been adopted by a loving family from Kentucky. According to Cincinnati Animal CARE, Viper arrived at the shelter on May 1 weighing just 13 pounds. A foster family took Viper in and he was able to recover, put on weight and become ready for adoption.
meigsindypress.com
May 2022 Grand Jury Returns Indictments
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on May 18, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned sixteen indictments. Those indicted include the following:. Terry Bell, 35, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s...
Busted! 47 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 06/05/22 Scioto County Mugshots
Busted! 47 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 06/05/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 234 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
Clermont Sun
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
Clermont Sunhttps://www.clermontsun.com
Comments / 0