N.C. man who won millions in lottery sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting girlfriend

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A man who won $10 million in the lottery has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a 23-year-old woman in a hotel room in 2020.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports Michael Hill was handed the sentence without parole Friday, May 27, for the death of Keonna Graham. She reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Hill was arrested and charged with murder in July 2020, WECT-TV reports. Housekeeping at the Sure Stay Hotel in Shallotte reportedly found Graham’s body when they knocked on her hotel room door and no one answered.

According to WECT, Graham was reportedly sleeping when she got shot, so her body was found on the left side of the bed. Investigators also found a shell casing from a .45 firearm, as well as white powder in a zipped bag.

The News & Observer reports prosecutors said in a statement Hill "confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting other men while at the hotel."

Hill won the lottery money Aug. 26, 2017, after purchasing an Ultimate Millions ticket, WECT reports. He reportedly opted to receive a lump sum payment and went home with over $4 million after taxes.