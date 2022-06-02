ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

N.C. man who won millions in lottery sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting girlfriend

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gO4YT_0fyiheWt00

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A man who won $10 million in the lottery has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a 23-year-old woman in a hotel room in 2020.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports Michael Hill was handed the sentence without parole Friday, May 27, for the death of Keonna Graham. She reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Hill was arrested and charged with murder in July 2020, WECT-TV reports. Housekeeping at the Sure Stay Hotel in Shallotte reportedly found Graham’s body when they knocked on her hotel room door and no one answered.

According to WECT, Graham was reportedly sleeping when she got shot, so her body was found on the left side of the bed. Investigators also found a shell casing from a .45 firearm, as well as white powder in a zipped bag.

The News & Observer reports prosecutors said in a statement Hill "confessed to shooting Graham after she had been texting other men while at the hotel."

Hill won the lottery money Aug. 26, 2017, after purchasing an Ultimate Millions ticket, WECT reports. He reportedly opted to receive a lump sum payment and went home with over $4 million after taxes.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

NC woman travels halfway across the country to face her ex-husband in court after nearly being stabbed to death

Wilmington, N.C. — A victim of domestic violence who survived a brutal attack from her husband faced him in court on Tuesday. On January 6, 2021, Matthew Stallings forced his way into his estranged wife Elaine Kinn’s home in Wilmington. He stabbed her about 15 times before throwing her off the balcony — all while their 3-year-old son watched in terror.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

2 hurt in Marion shooting, including 2-year-old child

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that’s wounded two people, including a two-year-old child at an apartment complex off of Godbold Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said at this time he doesn’t know the extent of the...
MARION, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Tcd#Wect Tv#The Sure Stay Hotel#The News Observer
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate shooting near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Horry County authorities are investigating after a shooting Sunday afternoon near Longs, a police spokesperson said. It happened about 4 p.m. on East Bear Grass Road. Police have not released any additional information, including whether anyone was injured. Count on News13 for updates.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating death in Robeson County community

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were investigating a death Friday night in the Evans Cross Road Community of Maxton in Robeson County, according to officials. Investigators said they were “actively conducting interviews in relation to a death investigation.”. Officials said more information will be released as the...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County authorities look for missing Pembroke man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a 52-year-old Robeson County man who has not been seen since late April but was only reported missing on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Family members reported Mark Locklear of Pembroke missing on Friday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. He is 5-foot-6, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
WBTW News13

Man convicted of Dillon County murder dies in prison

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man serving a life sentence for a Dillon County murder has died in his prison cell, according to officials. Lorenzo Inman was convicted in 2010 of the 2009 murder of 75-year-old Mary Alice Stutts. Inman’s brother, Damian Inman, was also convicted and is serving a life sentence. Lorenzo Inman, […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wcti12.com

Man charged in death of 8-year-old boy says he's a victim, hears noises in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Charles Montgomery Allen had a lot to say during his bond hearing Wednesday morning at the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex. Magistrate Belinda Timmons arraigned Allen on one count of murder and nine counts of attempted murder in connection with shootings last Saturday in the area of 3106 Old River Road in Florence County.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy