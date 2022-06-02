ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Opening Doors to Great Futures Dinner Series

Tampa Bay News Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a successful start to a new season of welcoming guests to the Opening Doors to Great Futures Dinner Series at Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties after a 2-year hiatus. The Opening Doors to Great Futures Dinner Series originated as a way for...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

Krate Container Park Hosted Grand Opening at The Grove

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (June 3, 2022) – Approximately two years after unveiling plans for what would become a virtually impossible dream, the Grove at Wesley Chapel will celebrate the official grand opening of KRATE, the innovative outdoor container park featuring 46 one-of-a-kind restaurant and retail concepts operated by mainly homegrown entrepreneurs, tomorrow Saturday June 4th.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

United States Awning Celebrates 35-Year Relationship with Sunesta

Sarasota, FL (June 1, 2022) – United States Awning, a Sarasota-based specialty contractor that specializes in the design, fabrication, and installation of awnings and other shade products has been the exclusive dealer in Southwest Florida for Sunesta Retractable Awnings for 35 years. “Sunesta has been the established leader in...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Summer is here! Are you ready to keep the kiddos busy and learning?

Some camps look closer at the creepy crawlers and flying bugs. The little ones get a look at a bug’s life as they explore their habitat and roles in the ecosystem. Another camp takes a closer look at the state butterfly. They answer the question, how many butterflies call Tampa home and they take a fun look at the native butterflies and the metamorphosis itself. Campers will learn the important role butterflies play in pollination. Don’t forget the experiments, there are many to be conducted.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Lake Sarasota community cleanup set for June 11

﻿SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s time to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Lake Sarasota area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 11. Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards Family Promise of South Sarasota County with $10,000 Grant for Rental Assistance

Venice, FL – June 3, 2022 – Family Promise of South Sarasota County (FPSSC) is pleased to have received a very charitable $10,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation made possible through the Jarrett Family Fund. Gulf Coast Community Foundation has been a strong supporter of FPSSC since 2014 when FPSSC’s Board of Trustees was initially formed. All grant funds will be used to provide for rental assistance through FPSSC’s Open Doors program.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
mor-tv.com

Dad's Day Block Party | June 18

The Annual Dad's Day Block Party is returning to The Mall at UTC!. Join us June 18th (Fathers Day Eve) for an event completely catered to Fathers! The Dad's Day Block Party will be held inside the mall on the bottom floor, from Macy's to the center of the mall. Featuring 30+ exhibitors representing dozens of services for men (Sports, Health, Home Improvement, etc.). Featuring:
SARASOTA, FL
nypressnews.com

Plans for racy ‘adult’ circus get canned in Florida town

The culture wars have officially entered the big top. A Florida county unanimously told an “R-rated” circus to pack up its tent this week, with some locals arguing that it would have brought “filth” to their small town. Dubbed “Paranormal” by parent-group Cirque Italia, the circus...
FLORIDA STATE
golfcoastmagazine.com

BOBBY JONES RENOVATION ON TRACK FOR DEC. OPENING

Green grass is beginning to sprout at the Bobby Jones Golf Club in Sarasota. Big equipment is on-site, and crews are turning dirt to recreate the original 1926 Donald Ross golf-course design with modern touches. Some ponds are being drained and filled; others are being expanded or added. The renovation...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Destructive grasshoppers invading Bay Area gardens

LAKE WALES, Fla. - An invasion of mighty munchers is descending on the Bay Area as the population of Florida’s biggest and most voracious grasshopper is growing right now. "They can cause massive destruction," Brenden Huggins, an expert gardener at Bok Tower Gardens, told FOX 13. "Left unchecked, they can really destroy your garden."
FLORIDA STATE
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Senior citizens on the Suncoast concerned with affordability issues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Affordability on the minds of many senior citizens on the Suncoast. This as Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried paying a visit to the Newtown section of Sarasota to lay out her plan to help seniors. Newtown resident and activist Valerie Buchand says it’s a very scary time right now, especially for the older population.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Amphibious beach tour comes back to John's Pass

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of "Parrots of the Caribbean" brought his amphibious vehicle back to Madeira Beach after leaving the area nearly a decade ago for tours in Grand Cayman. "This particular boat started in this area, ended up in the Cayman islands and now we're back...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
floridasportsman.com

Trip out of Venice

The family just got scuba certified! This was our first trip out. went to some ledges in Venice, FL. Was able to spear some fish and saw all kinds of cool stuff! This was in 52 FOW. Lots of smaller mangrove snapper, scamp and red grouper.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

High living costs may force some SW Florida families out of the area

The price of living in paradise is growing, and soon, some families may be forced out of Southwest Florida. Marissa Stafford is a Southwest Florida native, born and raised. She says recently, she’s had to work multiple jobs to support her family. They rented the same house for years, where they were happy.
LEE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida home values surge over $400K as migration heats up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida dwelling values are going up as further of us switch to the Sunshine State. Extra of us means a lot much less availability, and higher prices. A research by moveBuddha, which tracks migration ranges all through the U.S. confirmed the number of of us shifting to Florida in 20 cities confirmed the influx of people was better in every single one.
TAMPA, FL

