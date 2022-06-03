ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Some teachers 'terrified' over new bill allowing educators to carry guns in school

By Nadine El-bawab
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FD5w_0fyidUDz00

Teachers in Ohio are frustrated after lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would allow them and other school staff to carry guns in school safety zones, with little training.

The bill overrules an Ohio Supreme Court decision from last year that required teachers to receive gun training equivalent to the training police officers receive. If signed into law by the governor, it would create a minimum training commitment of 24 hours for teachers who voluntarily choose to carry guns in schools.

MORE: Tulsa mass shooter allegedly gunned down his doctor after asking for help with pain

"I think that the idea to arm teachers is a way for lawmakers to pass the buck on much bigger issues," Tate Moore, a seventh-grade English teacher in Ohio, told ABC News.

Moore said he is worried about the "unintended consequences" of teachers carrying guns in schools, saying something bad could happen.

"It seems like more things are getting added to our plate. And nothing is being taken off," Moore said. "I'm just not sure how much more teachers can take."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGXHv_0fyidUDz00
Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP - PHOTO: Erin Gabbard, an opponent of GOP legislation that would permit Ohio school districts to arm employees by creating training standards, testifies against the latest version of the bill, May 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Moore said it is not a teacher's job to stop a school shooter.

"I have yet to find one teacher who thinks it's a good idea for teachers to carry firearms," he said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will sign the bill into law, with his office telling ABC News he had been working for several weeks to get this bill passed.

MORE: How to reverse the teacher crisis exacerbated by the pandemic: Experts

Ohio police go through over 700 hours of police training. A representative for the governor's office said more than 600 hours of that training is related to policing and would not be appropriate for teachers.

"My office worked with the General Assembly to remove hundreds of hours of curriculum irrelevant to school safety and to ensure training requirements were specific to a school environment and contained significant scenario-based training," DeWine said in a statement to ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thS1R_0fyidUDz00
Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP - PHOTO: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses proposals to improve school safety in the state following this week's massacre of 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school, May 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Another Ohio teacher said the bill is scary to her.

"I love to teach and, to me, that is my primary job. So to have this layer added to it is quite terrifying," Lauren Alberti, a sixth-grade teacher, told ABC News.

Alberti said she is worried this bill would deter people from going into education and result in more teacher shortages, a crisis felt in schools across the U.S.

Alberti also said she is concerned about it becoming teachers' responsibility to shoot a gunman and worries what would happen to teachers if they were to shoot and miss.

"If you really want to eradicate the issue, I don't think that fighting fire with fire is the answer," Alberti said.

MORE: Lawmakers continue talks but Biden 'not confident' Congress can pass gun reform

She later added that she would feel "on edge all the time" if there were guns in her school. She said other teachers she's spoken with have also told her they are not comfortable with what this bill allows.

Alberti said it would be better to work on the root problems that cause shootings, like working on mental health programs and anti-bullying campaigns or even increasing the number of security guards.

Asked about teachers' criticism of the proposed rule, Joe Eaton, the program director of pro-gun group FASTER saves lives, told ABC News this bill is important to allow teachers to protect themselves in schools.

"If they're already in the school buildings, they are in danger so they deserve the right to protect themselves and the students they're responsible for, right now," Eaton said. He also said it is a voluntary program and there is no requirement for schools to implement it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRWai_0fyidUDz00
Andrew Welsh-Huggins/AP - PHOTO: Rob Sexton, lobbyist and a supporter of GOP legislation that would permit Ohio school districts to arm employees by creating training standards, testifies in favor of the latest version of the bill, May 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

Eaton said teachers and staff willingly put themselves between shooters and students to protect them, saying "we owe it to them" to allow them to defend themselves. He also said the cost of bringing in school police officers is high and it may not be a good solution for schools with large campuses.

Eaton also pushed back on claims this could fuel teacher shortages saying, there is "no indication that that could ever happen."

Sara DeMuch, a volunteer with the Ohio chapter of gun control group Moms Demand Action, told ABC News she is "continuously disappointed" in Ohio legislators for repeatedly making decisions that "put students and teachers at risk."

MORE: Why gun control efforts in Congress have mostly failed for 30 years: TIMELINE

"We have done enough. And it is time for us to get back to just being students and teachers and do what we do in schools. And it's time for our politicians to step up and tackle the problems that are going on," DeMuch said.

DeMuch said there is no data or research that supports arming teachers in schools and called on legislators to stop putting extra work on teachers.

"It's unrealistic, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible. And I think the way that they fast-tracked this bill is reprehensible," DeMuch said.

"As an Ohio public school teacher, I'm afraid, going forward, for our schools, I'm afraid for our students, I'm afraid for other teachers," DeMuch added.

Comments / 783

Gloria Bossi
4d ago

If the teacher is trained and wants to carry, they should be allowed to. If other teachers don’t feel comfortable carrying then they’re the people who shouldn’t own a gun at all.

Reply(58)
281
Karen Horsley
5d ago

don't know why teachers feel like they have to carry it said it was voluntary as I interpreted it. so if your not comfortable with no you shouldn't carry but you could get the training until you feel comfortable too. but it's not mandatory

Reply(30)
121
Gypsea
5d ago

I’d feel safer sending my kids to school with a teacher who carries. If they’re so afraid of little training they SHOULD GO GET TRAINING. What responsible adult wouldn’t want to carry now days? We are always strapped to protect ourselves, our home and our children.

Reply(94)
121
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

5 Black Students Sue Georgia High School and District for Alleged Racial Discrimination

Five students from Georgia and their mothers have filed a lawsuit against Coosa High School and the Floyd County School district for alleged racial discrimination. CNN reports that the five students, all of whom are Black, have accused the Rome, Georgia school and its district of violating their First Amendment and equal protection rights. “The Plaintiffs, who are African-American, challenge Coosa High's deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity toward Black students perpetrated by white students and teachers; as well as the school's viewpoint discrimination in its dress code and the inconsistent administration of disciplinary policies to the detriment of Black students," reads the suit.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Ohio Supreme Court#School Safety#Firearms#English#Ap#Gop
The Independent

Florida high school graduate uses ‘curly hair’ as code for ‘gay’ after being censored in commencement speech

Zander Moricz was the first openly gay student body president at Pine View School in Osprey, Florida, and when he stepped to the microphone at his school’s graduation on Sunday, he was determined to speak truthfully about his experiences — one way or another. Earlier in May, Mr Moricz — the youngest public plantiff in the lawsuit over Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gill” law — tweeted that his school’s principal had called him into his office to tell Mr Moricz that his microphone would be cut off at graduation if he referenced his activism in his speech. “I am the...
OSPREY, FL
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Axios Denver

Denver just cracked down on concealed-carry rights

Denver is tightening its gun laws amid surging crime and ahead of what some local leaders predict will be a violent summer. Driving the news: Denver leaders on Monday passed Mayor Michael Hancock's plan to ban concealed-carry weapons in any building or portion of a building that is owned, leased by or to the city — in the name of public safety.The ordinance, which goes into effect upon Hancock's expected signature, also prohibits permit holders from carrying guns in Denver's urban and mountain parks. Enforcement of the ordinance will begin after signage is posted at public entrances of buildings and...
DENVER, CO
Essence

Black Students Sue Georgia School Over Blocked Confederate Flag Protest

The federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges “overt bigotry and animosity by some white students and teachers against African American students.”. Several Black high school students in Georgia are suing their school district after being suspended for attempting to protest Confederate flag displays on school grounds. Students at Coosa...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
ABC News

ABC News

682K+
Followers
157K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy