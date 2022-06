Click here to read the full article. Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. June 6, 2022: Oofos is now the official recovery footwear of the Cape Cod Baseball League, an amateur baseball league based in Massachusetts. The partnership, according to Oofos, will allow the brand “to support the country’s top players as they compete and prepare for their careers at the next level in the Major Leagues.” Breaking down the sponsorship further, Oofos said it will provide a pair of active recovery footwear to...

BUSINESS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO