Good Morning Rebel Fans! Ole Miss is 1-0 in Coral Gables after a late one last night. Now what?. After a delayed start due to a lot of rain in Miami, there is now a little movement in the bracket with yesterday’s games. Obviously, with only two games played so far, there is still a lot of uncertainty with how the rest of the schedule is going to play out. This style of regional, and every other regional, is being played in a double-elimination format. Both a blessing and a curse, depending on how you look at it.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO