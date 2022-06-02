ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

[BREAKING] 2 trapped in landslide of coal at Pueblo power station

By The Gazette
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

Two people are trapped after being caught in a coal pile landslide Thursday at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo.

The victims, who are employees of subcontractor Savage Systems, were about 25-30 feet up on an 80-foot-tall coal pile when the surface below them gave way, said Pueblo Fire Department PIO Erik Duran.

Employees near the scene immediately began trying to rescue the victims using shovels to no avail. Rescuers are currently trying to excavate the area above where the victims are thought to be in order to prevent that material from collapsing onto other rescuers.

Duran described the coal pile as "very unstable."

A Flight for Life helicopter and ambulances are standing by.

"Our hopes are high that it will be a rescue rather than a body recovery," Duran said. he added that the operation will be conducted as a rescue "until we know otherwise."

Duran said that the sheer weight of the landslide and the possibility of suffocation are the biggest dangers to the victims.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the city received a 911 call at about 8:40 a.m. Thursday about multiple people being trapped following a “landslide.”

Technical rescue teams were dispatched, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. Click or tap here for livestream video from KKTV.

Return to gazette.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Northbound N Academy closed at Palmer Park for crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire is asking the community to avoid North Academy Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard for a crash that happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Officials said a person was extricated from the rollover with minor injuries. The crash is shutting down northbound North Academy at Palmer Park. The post Northbound N Academy closed at Palmer Park for crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead following motorcycle crash in Fountain on Saturday

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fountain Police said one man is dead after riding a motorcycle without a helmet and attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on the right shoulder. Investigators believe the motorcyclist lost control while on the shoulder and crashed. Fountain Police and Fire found the man dead when responding to the crash on The post One dead following motorcycle crash in Fountain on Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Driver of stolen motorcycle dies after losing control of the vehicle

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A driver of a stolen motorcycle died Saturday afternoon after losing control of the vehicle while attempting to illegally pass another vehicle. Fountain Police and Fire were called to the area of Squirrel Creek Rd. and Shumway Rd. regarding a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, officers determined that a motorcyclist had died on […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Station#Accident#Savage Systems#Kktv
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker results in scare on Colorado's pay-to-climb fourteener

On Saturday morning, Alamosa Search and Rescue asked Colorado's mountain climbing community for information related to a 69-year-old man thought to be missing in the area of 14,047-foot Culebra Peak. A Sangre de Cristo range peak, Culebra Peak is unique in that climbing it is highly regulated via a fee from the private land owner, who limits how many people can climb the mountain each day. Because of this, the mountain is known for its remote, rugged feel, with a trail that isn't defined in some areas.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Man killed in crash after failing to yield to oncoming traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died Saturday morning from a three-vehicle crash that occurred near Peterson Space Force Base. At 11:40 a.m., Colorado State Patrol was notified of a traffic crash near the intersection of Space Village and Air Lane. Police reports indicate that a 20-year-old man from Peyton was driving a 2002 Ford, […]
OutThere Colorado

2 dead in landslide at Pueblo's Comanche Generating Station

Two people are dead after being caught in a coal pile landslide Thursday at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo. The victims, who are employees of subcontractor Savage Systems, were about 25-30 feet up on an 80-foot-tall coal pile when the surface below them gave way, said Pueblo Fire Department PIO Erik Duran.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cimarron Hills crash kills 20-year-old man from Peyton Saturday morning

CIMARRON HILLS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said a 20-year-old Peyton man died Saturday morning in a three-car crash at the intersection of Space Village and Air Lane. CSP responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday to find three vehicles involved. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man was driving a 2002 Ford, The post Cimarron Hills crash kills 20-year-old man from Peyton Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
PEYTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO

Crash closes I-25 Northbound south of Fountain Saturday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Transportation says I-25 northbound between exit 122 and exit 123 is closed due to a crash. Colorado State Patrol says a report of a two-car crash came in just before 9 P.M. on Saturday. Troopers say one person has serious injuries and is being transported to the hospital.
FOUNTAIN, CO
kvor.com

Two Men Die at Comanche Power Plant

A coal slide at the Comanche Power Plant left two people dead, according to officials with Pueblo County. Pueblo Police say that one victim was in his 20s, the other in his 30s. The slide happened around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, and the Pueblo Fire Department says some of the coal piles at the plant are over 80 feet tall. The company that owns the plant says a rescue effort was launched as soon as they heard about the slide. No other details have been released.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 Dead In Coal Pile At Power Plant In Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Pueblo police said two people who were trapped in a coal pile at the Comanche Power Plant did not survive. Officers got a 911 call about a “landslide” on Thursday morning. A technical rescue team from the Pueblo Fire Department worked to rescue the victims who were described as employees of a sub-contractor called Savage. A plant spokesperson tells KKTV the property is known to have large coal piles on site that can be about 80 feet tall. The Comanche Generating Station on the southeast side of Pueblo. (credit: KKTV/Twitter) Ambulances and emergency helicopters also responded. INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT PUEBLO COMANCHE PLANT For Details: https://t.co/QUDzMTgU4Q#ppdnews #pueblonews pic.twitter.com/DGAfSo25ks — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 2, 2022 What happened leading up to the coal slide is being investigated.
PUEBLO, CO
csupueblotoday.com

Blaze burns 52 acres near Lake Minnequa

On June 2 a fire broke out on the east side of Lake Minnequa in Pueblo. As of deadline Friday, the cause of the fire was unknown. The Pueblo Fire Department arrived Thursday afternoon and quickly worked to fight the flames. Smoke filled the sky of the surrounding area as...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting early Saturday morning sends suspect to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was sent to the hospital after getting shot in the chest during an altercation with a security guard at a nightclub on the east side of town early Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block The post Shooting early Saturday morning sends suspect to the hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy