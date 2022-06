PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Jefferson Highway was an auto trail, it was before paved roads came along and it ran north and south. From Winnipeg, Canada / New Orleans, Louisiana. The Jefferson Highway pre-dates US-69 and US-71. It was before federalization of highways in 1926. Back then the roads (auto trails) creation and maintenance were up to cities and businessmen....

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO