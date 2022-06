CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Slaughter Mobile Notary into their ranks as a new member. Owner Sheteka Slaughter said she has been a notary since 2016 and she is looking forward to expanding her business. Slaughter said she is getting into fingerprinting and she wants to do more general notary. She does mobile notary but she also wants people to come to her new office.

