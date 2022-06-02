ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Supreme Court sets hearing in abortion case for August

By By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdutA_0fyi5Qa400

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court will hear arguments in a lawsuit over the state’s newest anti-abortion law in August — but probably after the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that could overturn the right to legalized abortion nationwide.

The Idaho Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it would hear arguments on Aug. 3 in the lawsuit brought by a regional Planned Parenthood organization against Idaho’s new law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. That’s before most people know they are pregnant.

The law seeks to halt access to abortions while avoiding constitutional court challenges by allowing potential relatives of the fetuses or embryos to sue abortion providers for at least $20,000 in damages within four years of an abortion. The law prohibits rapists from filing such lawsuits, but rapists’ relatives could.

In its lawsuit, the group contends the Idaho law is unconstitutional because it violates an individuals’ right to privacy and its enforcement mechanism violates the constitutional separation of powers.

The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to issue a ruling in a separate case in June or July that is expected to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, another Idaho anti-abortion law enacted in 2020 will go into effect.

That “trigger” law makes it a felony to perform abortions or attempt to perform abortions, unless they are done to save patients’ lives or in cases where the pregnancies were the result of rape or incest reported to law enforcement.

In cases of rape or incest, patients must provide a copy of the police report to the physician performing the abortion. Such law enforcement reports can take weeks or months to obtain under Idaho’s Public Records law because they are legally sealed while criminal investigations are underway.

The Idaho Supreme Court case will likely move forward even if Roe v. Wade is overturned and Idaho’s trigger law takes effect. Rebecca Gibron, Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, said her organization is looking forward to its lawyers arguing the case.

“Our claims arise under the state constitution, and therefore will not be affected by the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling,” Gibron wrote in an email. “No matter the federal ruling, we will do everything we possibly can to ensure Idahoans can continue to access the care that they deserve, including abortion.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Indiana State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Idaho Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
879
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy