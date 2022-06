June 18, 1938 - May 28, 2022. Bob Haarman, career Civil Administrator, led towns and cities across Minnesota. During a lifetime of public service to towns and cities across greater Minnesota, Robert Linus (Bob) Haarman had a transformative impact on the communities he served. The hallmark of his work was the efficient use of the public dollar. He relentlessly pushed against capital expenditure which was not to purpose, gained new life out of old facilities and led several towns away from costly new public buildings. He spearheaded the successful drive to divert storm and field drainage from Clear Lake in Waseca, Minnesota in the 1970's, forging public and private partnerships and developing Federal and State grants to end toxic algae blooms. He was instrumental in the development of the thriving Sauk Rapids Industrial Park. Throughout his career he dedicated himself to serving the public trust with diligence and probity, conscious that by instilling public confidence in their government at the local level, he lifted people's expectations and confidence in higher and broader levels of government and in the power of the ideals that animate the life of our American Union.

