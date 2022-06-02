ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Matsuyama DQ'd from Memorial Tournament for club violation

By Lara Kuipers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament on Thursday for a non-conforming club, the PGA TOUR announced. Matsuyama was 3-over through nine holes in his first round when he was disqualified under Rule 4.1a....

