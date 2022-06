A little less than a month after accepting the position to be Ohio’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Steve Dackin has resigned. Dackin sent his resignation letter to the Ohio State Board of Education. In the letter, he says his appointment to the position has raised concerns from others and he doesn't want the "revolving door" questions to distract from the important work ahead for schools, educators, and especially the children.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO