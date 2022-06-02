ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Suspicious death under investigation in Albany

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY - Police in Albany are investigating a suspicious death in the city. They say they were called to an...

wnyt.com

WNYT

Central Avenue fatal shooting

Albany Police responded to the 500 block of Central Ave. between Partridge Street and Manning Boulevard around 11:05 Saturday night after hearing several gun shots being fired. Once on scene police say they found a 33-year-old man in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound to the torso. The...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two charged with illegally possessing handguns after early Sunday shots fired call

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY - Two Albany men are now in custody, each accused of illegally possessing handguns early Sunday morning. On Sunday, June 5, 2022 around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Trinity Place for reports of shots fired. Shortly after the call, information regarding a vehicle involved in the incident was also broadcast to responding officers. Patrol officers in the area observed a vehicle matching the description parked in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue and attempted to speak with the occupants as part of their investigation.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Troy Police investigate daytime shooting

Police say there were gunshots fired Saturday afternoon on Seventh Avenue at around 3:30. Crews were on scene to investigate as part of Seventh Ave. was closed, but it's now reopen.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany shots fired; Illegal handguns recovered

Albany Police Officers were called to the area of Madison Avenue and Trinity Place for a shots fired call shortly after midnight, Sunday morning. Police say they received tips regarding the vehicle involved and found a vehicle matching that description parked in the area of Grand Street and Madison Ave. Officers say they tried to talk to the two men in the car and when they approached the vehicle, the men fled on foot.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman dies after boat flips on Thompsons Lake

Albany County Sheriff's Deputies were at the scene of Thompsons lake after a boat flipped over, requiring emergency medical attention for a woman on board. Sheriff Craig Apple confirms that around 8 o’clock Saturday night a small boat carrying a man and a woman capsized. He says the woman...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Train derailment in Schaghticoke under investigation

Officials are working to figure out how a train derailed in the town of Schaghticoke on Saturday morning. The derailment happened near Buttermilk Falls Road. Rensselaer County officials warned people to avoid the area because of all the emergency and repair vehicles. No injuries have been reported. Be sure to...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
News Channel 34

Two NY men charged after illegal marijuana sale

RAVENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men from Albany are facing felony charges after New York State Police conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of cannabis products to underaged customers. According to NYSP, they opened an investigation into illegal marijuana sales at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop in Ravena in February. The investigation was launched […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Charges upgraded for man in deadly Northway crash

A New Jersey man is now charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter. Vasu Laroiya is behind bars in the Albany County Jail without bail. State police say he was driving drunk and speeding when he crashed into the back of another car in Colonie last weekend. The other driver,...
COLONIE, NY
parisstaronline.com

Traffic complaint leads to arrest

On Friday morning, Chatham-Kent police responded to a traffic complaint in Wallaceburg. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The vehicle was located on McNaughton Avenue and stopped. Through investigation, police learned a woman in the vehicle was reportedly wanted by the Sarnia Police Service. The...
CHATHAM, NY
newportdispatch.com

Rutland man charged with DUI #3, assaulting officer

RUTLAND — A 32-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following a crash in Rutland yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Merchants Row and Center Street at around 12:35 a.m. According to the report, a vehicle crashed into the median and then left the scene...
RUTLAND, VT

