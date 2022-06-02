Suspicious death under investigation in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY - Two Albany men are now in custody, each accused of illegally possessing handguns early Sunday morning. On Sunday, June 5, 2022 around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Madison Avenue and Trinity Place for reports of shots fired. Shortly after the call, information regarding a vehicle involved in the incident was also broadcast to responding officers. Patrol officers in the area observed a vehicle matching the description parked in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue and attempted to speak with the occupants as part of their investigation.

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO