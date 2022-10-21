ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Here‘s When You Can Buy Young Princess Leia’s Droid from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ On Sale Before the Holidays

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxK46_0fyhXW8200

Spoiler alert: Like BB-8 and Baby Yoda, Star Wars has spawned yet another character that’s bound to land on superfans’ wish lists this year. In the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi , young Princess Leia Organa (played by Vivien Lyra Blair) is seen with a lovable disc-like droid nicknamed Lola, and collectors can finally get their hands on their very own L0-LA59 toy.

Originally slated for a Dec. 1 drop date, the animatronic edition ($90) of the adorable droid is available early and shipping now. (The smaller interactive version for $39 was released Sept. 1.) Those who shop early can get both Lola toys on sale at Amazon ($20 to $67) and Walmart ($27 to $56), while the interactive option is only $17 at Gamestop — making it a great gift option for Star Wars fans of all ages.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Designed for kids ages 4 and up, the pricier figure is equipped with a sensor that activates 45 light, sound and movement combinations in three play modes. Mimicking moves seen in the Star Wars spinoff show , L0-LA59 can respond to background noises, open and close her mouth, move her “ears” and tilt her head from side to side. It includes removable legs and a detachable stand and measures about 11 inches by 3.5 inches.

Hasbro announced the electronic toy along with other Star Wars collectibles at the Star Wars Celebration in June, when teasers were revealed for The Mandalorian season three , the forthcoming spinoff series Andor and the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game . At the four-day convention, the toy company also revealed Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage collections that include figurines of Jon Favreau as Paz Vizsla, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram as Reva/Third Sister, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia/bounty hunter Boushh, Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor and many other Dark and Light Side characters from across the Lucasfilm franchise universe.

Both Star Wars Lola toys are available at a discount at select retailers online and in select brick-and-mortar stores; see photos and more buying options for the L0-LA59 droid below.

Star Wars L0-LA59 Lola Animatronic Edition Droid Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZspiB_0fyhXW8200

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon ($67 with coupon) | Entertainment Earth ($90) | GameStop ($85) | Macy’s ($72) | Target ($90) | Walmart ($56) | Hasbro Pulse ($90)

Buy: Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition, OBI-Wan Kenobi Series-Inspired Electronic Droid Toy, Toys for 4 Year Old Boys and Girls and Up $71.99

Star Wars L0-LA59 LOLA Interactive Electronic Figure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ND4u_0fyhXW8200

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon ($20) | Entertainment Earth ($40; restocking soon) | GameStop ($17) | Target ($27) | Walmart ($27)

Buy: Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy, OBI-Wan Kenobi Series-Inspired, Interactive Toys, Toys for 4 Year Old Boys and Girls and Up $26.82

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jewish Educator Resigns From Donda Academy Amid Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

The educational consultant for Kanye “Ye” West’s unaccredited K-8 private Christian school, who holds a prominent position at two Jewish educational institutions, has resigned, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Tamar Andrews, who worked with Donda Academy since July and officially resigned earlier this month, is the director of early childhood education at both Temple Isaiah and American Jewish University, per websites for both institutions. Allison Samek, president of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, told THR in a statement: “Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet. Her last day was October 11, 2022 as she felt she could no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem Renaissance

The feathers were swaying and sequins were glittering at last night’s star-studded Wearable Art Gala, a benefit celebrating the 5th anniversary of WACO Theater Center, founded by co-artistic directors Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson. Inspired by the aesthetics and Black excellence of the Harlem Renaissance era, the benefit is designed to support the company’s artistic and youth mentorship programs through a fine art auction. “Each year we find a theme that connects us historically with our past,” Richard Lawson told THR. “[We explore] the evolution of African culture in the western world.” Previous themes have included The Lion King and Black...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Columnist Accuses Sacheen Littlefeather of Falsifying Native Identity

Three weeks after Sacheen Littlefeather’s death, a writer has come forward with claims that the celebrated activist and former actress spent her life fraudulently posing as a Native American. Littlefeather died Oct. 2 of metastasized breast cancer at age 75. In a piece published in the San Francisco Chronicle’s Open Forum opinion section Saturday, Jacqueline Keeler (Diné/Dakota) alleges that Littlefeather, who cemented her pop culture legacy when she took the stage at the 1973 Academy Awards to decline the best actor Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf, was of Mexican and white descent. During her lifetime, Littlefeather, whose birth name was Marie...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Finished Kanye “Ye” West Documentary Shelved by MRC

Film and television studio MRC is shelving a completed documentary focused on Kanye “Ye” West in light of the artist’s recent antisemitic comments. “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, as well as COO Scott Tenley, wrote in an open letter on Monday. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”More from The Hollywood ReporterKim Kardashian Condemns Antisemitism Following Kanye "Ye" West Comments: "Hate Speech Is Never OK"UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer to Staff: "We Can't...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Till’ Director Chinonye Chukwu Is the Red Carpet’s Newest Style Star

Chinonye Chukwu is quickly making a name for her mastery of emotional, character-driven narratives. The Clemency director’s latest project is the heart-wrenching biopic Till, an account of the 1955 lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Told from the perspective of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Danielle Deadwyler), the film opened Oct. 14. In appearances for the movie, Chukwu has been a standout for her bold and assured red carpet style, one of many directors this year who are making marks with their fashion choices.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Till' Trailer: Danielle Deadwyler Shows Mother's Heartbreak, Defiance Over Son's MurderWhoopi Goldberg Responds to...
ALASKA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside the Secret ‘Rust’ Settlement: Why Did Halyna Hutchins’ Widower Drop His Suit to Become an Executive Producer?

A year after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust, the producers, still facing civil litigation and under a cloud of potential criminal liability, are looking to finish the film in the next few months. Key to this gambit is a private settlement with Hutchins’ estate, announced Oct. 5, which is pending court approval. The plan both ends the wrongful death action brought by Hutchins’ family on Feb. 15 and makes her widower, Matthew, an executive producer on the movie. The settlement marks a public about-face for Matthew Hutchins. After filing suit,...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes for Hollywood-Worthy Blowouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While few hairstyles beat Halle Berry’s iconic pixie cut, we also love the long, bouncy blowouts mastered by Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. Additional voluminous hair icons include Jane Fonda in Barbarella (Sydney Sweeney will star in the remake of the 1968 cult sci-fi film) and — more recently — Gen Z muse Matilda Djerf. One thing all of these women have in common is that they’ve inspired dozens of fans to attempt their legendary looks at...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Directors Who Are Upping Their Fashion Game During the 2022 Awards Season

Since Hollywood’s inception, film directors as a general rule have had unremarkable style. It’s the stars who have made an impression on the red carpet, while directors by and large seemed content to dress in line with their classification in the Hollywood eco-system: behind-the-camera talent. That began to go by the wayside as directors such as Spike Lee, Sofia Coppola, Spike Jonze and Wes Anderson became known for their personal style.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis, Luca Guadagnino and Rian Johnson Among Honorees at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards'Bones and All' Trailer: Mark Rylance Plays Creepy Oddball Alongside Timothée Chalamet,...
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Early Black Friday Sales on Holiday Gifts, Tech, Beauty and More (Updating)

You can thank Amazon for kicking off the holiday shopping season early with its Prime Early Access sale this month. Black Friday has already begun at some online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including Target (which hosted its Deal Days event in early October) and Amazon, which is offering deals on skincare, cosmetics and more during its Beauty Haul sale through Nov. 6. Techies can start saving on Samsung phones and more today through Nov. 1 during the company’s Samsung Week Sale, which features limited-time offers on phones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, soundbars, monitors, computer accessories and more. For those hosting for the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Hosts “Epic” Screening of ‘Emancipation’ With Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry as Guests

Three weeks after Apple debuted Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation in Washington D.C., the Will Smith-starrer screened for an intimate crowd in Los Angeles that included Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smyth, celebrity stylist Fawn Boardley and writer-producer Esa Lewis, among others. Perhaps the most notable guest in the room — aside from Smith himself — was Dave Chappelle. More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama Talks Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Pete Davidson's Dating Life in New Voting PSAByron Allen Unveils Inaugural theGrio Awards Honoring Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Hudson and MoreWill Oscar Voters Even Consider...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Holiday Special Trailer Includes a Surprise Cameo

Marvel Studios is feeling the holiday spirit in the first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — there’s even a surprise cameo. Guardians filmmaker James Gunn wrote and directed the special, which closes out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn — actors who are now all exactly 1 degree from Kevin Bacon.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Off New Villain KangMarvel, DC Among Last Bastion for Supersized Paydays'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Tracking for...
The Hollywood Reporter

Meta Shareholder Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Limit Metaverse Spending, Cut Jobs

Meta shareholder Altimeter Capital has called on CEO Mark Zuckerberg to cut jobs and reduce spending in the metaverse in order for Meta to “get its mojo back.”. In an open letter shared on Monday and addressed to Zuckerberg, Altimeter CEO Brad Gerstner said Meta has “lost the confidence of investors” due to its lackluster financial earnings over the last year and recent pivot toward augmented and virtual reality. To get back on the right path, Gerstner said Meta must trim its staffing expenses by 20 percent by Jan. 1, cut its capital expenditure $30 billion to at least $25 billion and put a $5 billion yearly cap on its investments into the metaverse and Reality Labs.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Good Nurse’ Team on Telling the Story of a Single Mom Who Stopped the Deadliest American Serial Killer

For The Good Nurse brain trust of director Tobias Lindholm and writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the question is how, not why. In the Netflix thriller-drama, Lindholm and Wilson-Cairns tell the true story of how a compassionate ICU nurse named Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) managed to take down fellow nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), arguably the deadliest serial killer in American history. Loughren showed tremendous bravery at a time when she was not only raising two daughters by herself, but also dealing with a life-threatening heart condition without health insurance.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Ticket to Paradise,' 'The White Lotus'...
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Takes Aim At Apple Over Audiobooks Launch on App Store

Spotify is ramping up its fight with Apple over app store regulations it says have impacted the launch of its new audiobooks business.  The streaming giant says that Apple will not allow Spotify to explain to users where and how to buy an audiobook or list the cost of the book and will not let the company send emails directing users to purchase the book. Spotify launched its audiobooks business in late September. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Hits 195 Million Paid Subscribers, Exceeds Monthly Active Users ExpectationsApple TV+ Hikes Subscription Price For First Time, Will Now Cost $6.99 Per MonthTaylor Swift...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Tree of Life’ Review: Synagogue Shooting Doc Goes Light on Politics, Deep on Humanity

In the wake of a horror like the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, in which a white supremacist walked into Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha and shot dead 11 people, the same depressingly familiar questions tend to recur: Why did this happen? How could this happen? What should be done? What should we make of it? HBO’s A Tree of Life offers no easy answers on those fronts, and nor does it pretend to. But it does offer clarity of a different, no less crucial, sort. By focusing on intimate firsthand accounts over hard-nosed analysis or shocking new details, it brings forth the...
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Pig’ Became Nicolas Cage’s Cash Cow

Enjoying renewed interest from all corners in Hollywood due to his praised performance in the 2021 indie thriller Pig, Nicolas Cage has entered what can only be called a renaissance. After years of making indies, the actor is in demand for live-action studio films for the first time since 2011’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. While he had done occasional studio voice work, with such as films as The Croods and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he returned in earnest with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta action movie released in April by Lionsgate in which Cage plays an actor...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

A Secret Writers Room, a Rising Scribe and a Post-‘Skywalker’ Timeline: A Look Inside Damon Lindelof’s ’Star Wars’ Movie (Exclusive)

Justin Britt-Gibson is penning the script with Lindelof, with the film potentially bringing back some characters from the 2010s films. The secret Star Wars movie project that is being led creatively by Damon Lindelof was thrust into the open Sunday night when it was revealed that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel, was on board as helmer.
The Hollywood Reporter

Janet Thurlow, Jazz Singer and Widow of Trombonist Jimmy Cleveland, Dies at 96

Janet Thurlow, the jazz singer and widow of famed trombonist Jimmy Cleveland who performed with Lionel Hampton’s orchestra and helped give Quincy Jones an early career boost, has died. She was 96. Thurlow died Oct. 4 congestive heart failure at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, California, her family announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterLeslie Jordan, Actor on 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat,' Dies at 67 in Car CrashTyler Grasham, Talent Agent at APA and Encompass, Dies at 54Josephine Melville, 'EastEnders' Actress, Dies at 61 Backstage After Play Performance Thurlow first met Cleveland in 1951 when she joined Hampton’s band and...
LYNWOOD, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lena Dunham Teases Plans for Polly Pocket Film Based on the Tiny Doll

In June 2021, it was announced that Lena Dunham would write and direct a live-action feature based on the pint-sized toy Polly Pocket, with Lily Collins to star.  Dunham has since remained mum on the project, but at an Oct. 7 event for her latest release, Amazon’s Catherine Called Birdy, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she is currently finishing her second draft of the script and teased early details of the plot, hinting, “we have a lot of fun with the idea of what happens when a small person encounters a big world.” At the time of the film’s announcement, it was also revealed it...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy