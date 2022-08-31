Here’s When You Can Buy Young Princess Leia’s Droid from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Spoiler alert: Like BB-8 and Baby Yoda, Star Wars has spawned yet another character that’s bound to land on superfans’ wish lists this year. In the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi , young Princess Leia Organa (played by Vivien Lyra Blair) is seen with a lovable disc-like droid nicknamed Lola, and collectors can get their very own L0-LA59 toy starting tomorrow.

Designed for kids ages 4 and up, the adorable droid is available in an animatronic edition for $90 starting Dec. 1, while a smaller interactive version for $39 will be released Sept. 1. The pricier figure is equipped with a sensor that activates 45 light, sound and movement combinations in three play modes. Mimicking moves seen in the Star Wars spinoff show , L0-LA59 can respond to background noises, open and close her mouth, move her “ears” and tilt her head from side to side. It includes removable legs and a detachable stand and measures about 11 inches by 3.5 inches.

Hasbro announced the electronic toy along with other Star Wars collectibles at the Star Wars Celebration in June, when teasers were revealed for The Mandalorian season three , the forthcoming spinoff series Andor and the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game . At the four-day convention, the toy company also revealed Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage collections that include figurines of Jon Favreau as Paz Vizsla, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram as Reva/Third Sister, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia/bounty hunter Boushh, Rupert Friend as the Grand Inquisitor and many other Dark and Light Side characters from across the Lucasfilm franchise universe.

Both Star Wars Lola toys are available at a discount at select retailers (including Amazon and Target) when pre-order now online; see photos and more buying options for the L0-LA59 droid below.

