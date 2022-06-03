Two people shot when gunman opens fire during funeral at Racine, Wisconsin cemetery

RACINE, Wis. (CBS/AP) -- Two people were wounded and chaos erupted Thursday when a barrage of gunfire rang out at a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.

One of the victims was treated and released, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. The other victim was flown to a Milwaukee hospital and their condition is not known.

No one was in custody late Thursday.

The shooting happened during the funeral for Da'Shontay King, a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by Racine Police on May 20.

A Racine police officer fatally shot King, 37, during a traffic stop about two weeks ago. Police said they were carrying out a search warrant on a vehicle when King, who they said had a handgun, ran from the car. According to police, King failed to ignore commands to drop the weapon and Officer Zachary B. Brenner shot him.

"We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere," King's sister, Natasha Mullen told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

People gathered for the funeral ran for their lives, emptying the cemetery, CBS 58 reported.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported a section of the cemetery was taped off as evidence technicians walked among the graves to identify and retrieve shell casings and other perishable evidence as of just after 5 p.m. The tent for the funeral remained mounted over the gravesite, and the casket was still above ground.

The casket was finally lowered into the grave nearly four hours after the shooting, CBS 58 reported.

Three young men who were playing basketball at Lockwood Park, immediately west of the cemetery, said they heard shots and the fence behind them was repeatedly hit.

Tre Brantley, one of the men, started running to his car the moment he heard shots. He and his brother, Kellyn Foster, both got into their car and ducked down, praying they wouldn't get hurt.

"This has got to stop," Brantley said of the gun violence.

A man across the street told CBS 58 he thought it sounded like a 21-gun salute.

Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox was quoted by the station: "I heard it was mass chaos here. People were running, people just got in cars, and were screaming. I know we got multiple 911 calls that people were shot."



Nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital went on lockdown, and the whole cemetery was taped off, CBS 58 reported.

Racine police stopped short calling the shooting gang related, but Sgt. Wilcox was quoted by CBS 58: "We're asking for calm and no retaliation of any kind. This city has seen enough right now, and we'd like to be able to rest for a little bit."

The City of Racine has issued a juvenile curfew in the wake of the shooting, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. The curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone under 18.

Racine officials provided this statement, as published by CBS 58: