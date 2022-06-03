ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Two people shot when gunman opens fire during funeral at Racine, Wisconsin cemetery

 4 days ago

Racine, Wisconsin under juvenile curfew after funeral shooting 00:28

RACINE, Wis. (CBS/AP) -- Two people were wounded and chaos erupted Thursday when a barrage of gunfire rang out at a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin.

One of the victims was treated and released, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. The other victim was flown to a Milwaukee hospital and their condition is not known.

No one was in custody late Thursday.

The shooting happened during the funeral for Da'Shontay King, a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by Racine Police on May 20.

A Racine police officer fatally shot King, 37, during a traffic stop about two weeks ago. Police said they were carrying out a search warrant on a vehicle when King, who they said had a handgun, ran from the car. According to police, King failed to ignore commands to drop the weapon and Officer Zachary B. Brenner shot him.

"We were at the gravesite trying to get prepared to bury him, and bullets started flying everywhere," King's sister, Natasha Mullen  told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

People gathered for the funeral ran for their lives, emptying the cemetery, CBS 58 reported.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported a section of the cemetery was taped off as evidence technicians walked among the graves to identify and retrieve shell casings and other perishable evidence as of just after 5 p.m. The tent for the funeral remained mounted over the gravesite, and the casket was still above ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKMgq_0fyhWXY200
Shooting at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin leaves people wounded 00:59

The casket was finally lowered into the grave nearly four hours after the shooting, CBS 58 reported.

Three young men who were playing basketball at Lockwood Park, immediately west of the cemetery, said they heard shots and the fence behind them was repeatedly hit.

Tre Brantley, one of the men, started running to his car the moment he heard shots. He and his brother, Kellyn Foster, both got into their car and ducked down, praying they wouldn't get hurt.

"This has got to stop," Brantley said of the gun violence.

A man across the street told CBS 58 he thought it sounded like a 21-gun salute.

Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox was quoted by the station: "I heard it was mass chaos here.  People were running, people just got in cars, and were screaming. I know we got multiple 911 calls that people were shot."

Nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital went on lockdown, and the whole cemetery was taped off, CBS 58 reported.

Racine police stopped short calling the shooting gang related, but Sgt. Wilcox was quoted by CBS 58: "We're asking for calm and no retaliation of any kind. This city has seen enough right now, and we'd like to be able to rest for a little bit."

The City of Racine has issued a juvenile curfew in the wake of the shooting, CBS 58 Milwaukee reported. The curfew will be from 11 p.m. to 6 p.m. for anyone under 18.

Racine officials provided this statement, as published by CBS 58:

"Today's heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration. I have spoken to the Governor and Attorney General to request more resources to support violence prevention. I am instructing the police department to actively enforce our juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend. Anyone under 18 must be home by 11 PM. This violence must end. If you have any information about the horrific events of the today, I urge you to contact the Racine Police Department immediately."

CBS Chicago

Residents on Chicago's northwest side concerned thieves using a machete to rob them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is going around robbing people, not with a gun but with a machete.The attacks are terrorizing people on the city's northwest side. So far, there have been eight machete robberies. CBS 2's Aasal Rezaei reports from Irving Park talking with investigators after this weekend's incidents.Chicago police are asking people to be on high alert after there was three more attacks this weekend. CPD confirmed it is the same man in all of the attacks, so far.The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. The latest happening just last night around 9:00 p.m. near...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man armed with machete robs two more people in Logan Square, Belmont Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man armed with a machete robbed two more people in the Belmont Gardens and Logan Square neighborhoods Saturday night. The robberies happened after Chicago Police issued an alert of similar robberies over the past week. Police said around 8:20 p.m., a woman, 44, was walking on the 3000 block of North Christiana when an unknown man approached her from behind. The offender got the victim's attention by speaking before demanding the victim's personal property. The offender removed personal items from the victim's possession and fled the scene, police said.Less than an hour later, around 8:52 p.m., a 28-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Two people were shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday, police said. Racine police described the shooting as a “critical” incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service Thursday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Ap#Racine Police
CBS Chicago

Woman thought she would be killed when machete-wielding robber confronted her in Avondale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police believe the same person is responsible for at least eight armed robberies involving a machete in Northwest Side neighborhoods. The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale, and Logan Square.  CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke exclusively to one woman – who said she thought she was going to die when she saw the size of the machete pulled on her. She complied with the robber's demands and wasn't hurt – but the randomness of the attacks is concerning for those on the Northwest Side.    Maria Mayancena pointed to the spot on a sleepy Avondale block...
CHICAGO, IL
WKBW-TV

Family: 5 shot during funeral at cemetery in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wisc. — A suspect shot and injured five people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, family confirms to TMJ4 News in Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. The Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory confirms...
RACINE, WI
