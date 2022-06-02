Cops ‘Cover the Cruiser’ for Special Olympics NC

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:28:42 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Ligon Mill Rd & S Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The left turn signals on both sides of Ligon Mill Rd at Main Str have never been activated to be a leading green. Myself and other people have reported this on the NCDOT website with no response or resolution. Multiple accidents have occurred and it is nearly impossible to turn left in either direction. This needs to be resolved as soon as possible before someone is critically injured.

