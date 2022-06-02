ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Cops ‘Cover the Cruiser’ for Special Olympics NC

By News Hound
 3 days ago

The Wake Forest Police Department is inviting residents to “Cover the Cruiser” to raise...

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:28:42 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 03 Jun 2022 08:28:42 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Ligon Mill Rd & S Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The left turn signals on both sides of Ligon Mill Rd at Main Str have never been activated to be a leading green. Myself and other people have reported this on the NCDOT website with no response or resolution. Multiple accidents have occurred and it is nearly impossible to turn left in either direction. This needs to be resolved as soon as possible before someone is critically injured.
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Sat, 04 Jun 2022 11:48:45 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 04 Jun 2022 11:48:45 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 9025 Willington Pl Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. The town owns this tree and I have been promised a few times that it would be replaced. It is not healthy and has been in the ground for 2 years. The last case was closed.
