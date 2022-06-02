Ari Lennox Introduces Reality Star Boyfriend on Instagram

The singer has herself a new Shea Butter baby, and he's a familiar face for reality TV fans. Ari Lennox is going public with a romantic interest, and he’s a familiar face. The “Shea Butter Baby” singer shared a few photos to her InstaStories on Thursday (June 2) of herself cuddled up with Keith Manley, a participant from Season 9 of the Lifetime hit Married at First Sight. She shared no comments on either photo but looked confidently cozy with him, throwing her leg over his thigh as they sat close in one image. He also shared a photo of them holding hands to his InstaStories, but without showing their faces.

