Celebrities

Ari Lennox Introduces Reality Star Boyfriend on Instagram

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget a hot girl summer for R&B star Ari Lennox, 'cause she's all boo'd up. The First Lady of J. Cole's Dreamville Records hit Instagram Thursday to reveal she's been chilling heavy with Keith...

Essence

Ari Lennox Is Dating This Handsome 'Married At First Sight' Alum

The singer has herself a new Shea Butter baby, and he's a familiar face for reality TV fans. Ari Lennox is going public with a romantic interest, and he’s a familiar face. The “Shea Butter Baby” singer shared a few photos to her InstaStories on Thursday (June 2) of herself cuddled up with Keith Manley, a participant from Season 9 of the Lifetime hit Married at First Sight. She shared no comments on either photo but looked confidently cozy with him, throwing her leg over his thigh as they sat close in one image. He also shared a photo of them holding hands to his InstaStories, but without showing their faces.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Black Enterprise

Swizz Beatz Comes For Joe Budden For His Tweet About His Wife Alicia Keys: “Leave My Wife Out Of Everything But Greatness!”

This year is shaping up as a period where people feel comfortable accosting women verbally; however, their husbands are not standing idly by while random people disparage their significant others. Case in point, on May 26, rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden endorsed a tweet by Twitter user @heyjasmine, who remarked that an uncredited singer Jermaine Paul outshined Alicia Keys on her 2004 “Diary” track, according to XXL.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
Disney Employee Ruins Engagement at Park, Snatches Ring Mid-Proposal

Disney apparently hates love ... is what a lot of people are saying after seeing this -- one of their employees playing super cop at a park over a proposal that was almost awesome. Check out this insane interaction between a Disneyland Paris staffer -- who's all decked out in...
NFL
NeNe Leakes Says She Would Never Steal Husband After BF's Wife Sues

NeNe Leakes says she's no husband stealer ... clapping back at her boyfriend's wife, who sued her and claimed she hooked up with him when he was still married. The former 'RHOA' star just broke her silence on the lawsuit she's facing in North Carolina ... posting a video on social media where she says she "would never" steal somebody's husband.
CELEBRITIES
Queen Latifah Vouches For Lil Nas X Following BET Snub

Lil Nas X unloaded on BET over his 2022 BET Award nom snubs earlier this week ... and he's got at least one royal supporter in Queen Latifah. We caught up with the legendary rap star promoting her new flick "Hustle" outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and while she feels LNX's talent is literally "amazing," it doesn't appear she agrees with his complaints his sexuality caused the snub.
CELEBRITIES
Onyx Say Verzuz Debacle Wasn't Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's Fault

Veteran rap group Onyx isn't tripping about their recent Verzuz with Cypress Hill, even though CH is roasting Triller for not promoting the matchup like previous editions. We caught Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz out in NYC who were big excited to promote their new album, "Onyx Versus Everybody," but downplayed the notion that Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland didn't hold up their end of the bargain when it comes to marketing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Pharrell Responds To Fan’s Slander Of His ‘Happy’ Hit

Pharrell Williams shared a fan’s disdain for the singer’s 11x platinum hit “Happy,” which after its release in 2014 went on to be his biggest single. “No song annoyed me like Happy by Pharrell did,” the fan wrote, to which The Neptunes co-founder replied, “Same.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Megan Thee Stallion Teams with Mugler for “Plan B” Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Mugler, a French fashion brand, have announced the premiere of her new music video for “Plan B,” which ingeniously combines music, fashion, and entertainment. Mugler creative director Casey Cadwadaller directed the video co-directed by John Miserendino. Cadwallader also made Megan’s bespoke looks in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION

