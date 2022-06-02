ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Wisconsin basketball lands in Andy Katz's latest Power 36

By Asher Low
 3 days ago
With the NBA draft withdrawal deadline now behind us, college basketball rosters are nearly final for most programs.

NCAA March Madness’ Andy Katz released his latest “Power 36” rankings on Tuesday, and the Badgers came in outside of the top 25.

Wisconsin landed at No. 28 overall, with reigning national runner-up North Carolina coming in at No. 1 overall. With National Player of the Year candidate Drew Timme returning for Gonzaga, Katz had the Bulldogs at No. 2 this week.

Wisconsin’s No. 28 ranking also served as encouragement for Badger point guard Chucky Hepburn. Hepburn took to his Instagram story to say that the ranking was “motivation” for the upcoming season. The Badgers will once again try and outplay their expectations.

DawgsDaily

Stetson Bennett is Entering an Unfamiliar Situation

As Georgia prepares to begin their summer workouts, fall camp is quickly approaching after receiving the last batch of freshmen earlier this week for the official move-in day.  For sixth-year senior quarterback Stetson Bennett this will be nothing new, as he's already well acquainted with ...
BLACKSHEAR, GA
