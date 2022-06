Want to cruise around without having to pay the state? Well you could have paid this guy to take care of that for you. Looks like a group of fellas has a nice little scam going on. They were issuing fake paper tags for vehicles so folks could get around without having to pay the state. How do you do this? You register to get a GDN license in the state, which is a basic dealer license in the state. Once approved for your business, you can start issuing temporary tags.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO